United States suspends the treatment of student visas while Trump increases social networks





A person is wearing an stole with the flags of the United States and Salvador while members of the Harvard community participate in a rally of “Starbard Stand United” to “support and celebrate” international students at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 27, 2025. Brian Snyder / Reuters

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday, May 27, ordered a suspension of treatment for student visas while the administration of President Donald Trump increases the verification of their social media, according to an internal cable.

This is the last decision that aims for international students, a major revenue source for American universities, after Rubio canceled hundreds of visas and the Trump administration has moved to Bar Harvard to admit non-Americans. A cable signed by Rubio orders the embassies and consulates not to authorize “a student or an additional exchange visa … The ability to appoint until new guidelines are issued”.

He said that the State Department “plans to publish advice on expanding social media revisions for all these applications”. The cable suggested that the suspension could be brief, telling the embassies to receive new advice in the “next days”, although American missions already see the main arrears frequently in treatment applications.

The spokesperson for the State Department, Tammy Bruce, did not directly comment on the cable, but said that “we take the process of verification of who is who is entering the country very seriously: it is an objective, as declared by the president and secretary Rubio, to ensure that people who are here understand the law, but they do not have criminal status.”

When asked if students trying to study in American universities should expect the visas to be ready before the start of the conditions in the fall, Bruce said only: “If you ask for a visa, follow the normal process, the normal steps, [and expect to be looked at]. “”

Rubio last week told an audience in the Senate that he had dismissed “thousands” of visas since Trump took office on January 20. Rubio used an obscure law which allows the Secretary of State to withdraw foreigners for activities deemed contrary to the interests of American foreign policies.

The most visible objectives were the students involved in activism compared to Gaza. Trump administration officials accused students of anti -Semitism, accusations vigorously denied by a number of targeted people.

