Ten years ago this month ago, David Camerons Tories won a global majority in the general elections of the UKS. At the end of May 2015, Cameron had fully committed his government to hold a referendum on the question of whether Great Britain should leave the European Union or stay there. Ireland woke up to a reality that most of us had managed to ignore: that English nationalism is a real thing and could have deep consequences for the future of our own island.

A decade later, the question is whether English nationalism is still a force with which we should count. Much hooks the answer. If the United Kingdom remains together, the Irish will be able to decide on their own future and in particular the future of the score in our own time and at our own pace. But if the United Kingdom is disintegrating, a decision on Northern Ireland is placed inside could be forced to us in much more chaotic conditions.

Cameroon's commitment to hold a referendum on Brexit was delivered in Queens' speech, by Queen Elizabeth, ten years ago today. Cameron was comfortable with that because he assumed that he would win him. His confidence was rooted in carefree ignorance. Like most British political and intellectual establishments, he did not take English nationalism seriously. It was an obsession confined to those they rejected as pivoting eyes. Nationalism was a Scottish and Irish disease (with a minor Welsh variant); The English were far too phlegmatic to succumb.

He was of course deeply false. English nationalism was and is ambiguous and largely not articulated. For centuries, it has been wrapped in a double layer of British packaging and empire. But he never left and Brexit was his moment to emerge. We couldn't really hear what it is in a simple language, but we have no doubt about what is not European.

But Brexit was a terrible solution to the problem of English identity. This did not do anything to allow ordinary people to regain control of their lives. His only success was to wipe around four percent on British GDP. Instead of Britannia Unchained, there is a nation of stagnation, characterized by a low public and private investment and high regional and household inequalities. Low-income households in Great Britain are now poorer than their equivalents in France and 60% poorer than those of Ireland.

It is logical to assume that the bitter harvest of Brexits means that the English have lost the taste for nationalism. But logic has little to do with identity policy. There are a lot of buyers. The survey in January, to mark the fifth anniversary of the EU UKS departure, found that less than half of those who voted to leave the EU in 2016 can indicate a positive result in any area. And yet, who is the rising figure of English politics? The man who did more than anyone to make Brexit occur: Nigel Farage.

Surprisingly, supporters of Farage rank in English above being a parent as a marker of whom they think they are

The best way to give meaning to this apparent contradiction is to look at the latest edition of the Continuous survey of the future of England Directed by political scientists Ailesa Henderson and Richard Wyn Jones. They note that voters in England who mainly identify themselves as English rather than the British are both angry and frightened by contemporary political life … Among these English identifiers, we found ambivalence towards the Union as a project and a commonly held grievance on the perceived cost and the political influence of other nations in the United Kingdom.

What seems to have occurred is that Brexit first acted as a valve of pressure, leaving part of the vapor of the English separatist resentment. But since 2022, the pressure accumulates again: more than 40% of people in England now say that English is better suited to their feeling of identity than the British. Unsurprisingly, these people are much more inclined to support Farages Reform UK or the Conservatives than those who identify mainly as British. Surprisingly, supportive supporters are ranking in English above being a parent as a marker of whom they think they are.

It is a deeply unhappy tribe. Henderson and Wyn Jones find a England whose inhabitants of identification of English, at least, are deeply aware of what they clearly consider as a shocking contrast between past glories and a present present; A England whose eponymous national group seems to feel besieged inside and outside; A England which has obtained major changes (in particular, Brexit) in order to suppose its concerns, but remains deeply dissatisfied with the results; A England which is angry at its batch.

One of the things we learned during the Brexit debacle was that the English nationalists did not care about its consequences on the maintenance of the Union. If Brexit meant that Scotland and Northern Ireland move away and therefore the effective end of the United Kingdom, whether. And the latest study Henderson and Wyn Joness revealed, is that Brexit's failure did nothing to change your mind. They report a degree of ambivalence striking on the continuous territorial integrity of the British state among the English identifiers.

A particularly disturbing observation for trade unionists in Northern Ireland is that 38% of people in England estimate that public spending levels in Northern Ireland should be reduced to the levels of the rest of the United Kingdom. If this was implemented, its effects would be disastrous. Northern spending is 19% higher than the United Kingdom average, making a difference of 2,700 (3,200) per person.

The Brexit warning was that there was, on our archipelago, an inconsistent, unrecognized but very powerful identity crisis, the unresolved company of English identity in a post-imperial world. He broke out in 2016 and there is no reason to think that he will not vanish anymore. The political sustainability of a Chancer like Farage is a seismographic signal of the pressure which is still built below the surface of English policy. In Ireland, we must remain vigilant on the tremors under our feet.