Surprisingly, supporters of Farage rank in English above being a parent as a marker of whom they think they are
Politics
If there are so many remorse of buyers on Brexit, why is Nigel Farage the rising figure of British politics? Irish Times
Ten years ago this month ago, David Camerons Tories won a global majority in the general elections of the UKS. At the end of May 2015, Cameron had fully committed his government to hold a referendum on the question of whether Great Britain should leave the European Union or stay there. Ireland woke up to a reality that most of us had managed to ignore: that English nationalism is a real thing and could have deep consequences for the future of our own island.
A decade later, the question is whether English nationalism is still a force with which we should count. Much hooks the answer. If the United Kingdom remains together, the Irish will be able to decide on their own future and in particular the future of the score in our own time and at our own pace. But if the United Kingdom is disintegrating, a decision on Northern Ireland is placed inside could be forced to us in much more chaotic conditions.
Cameroon's commitment to hold a referendum on Brexit was delivered in Queens' speech, by Queen Elizabeth, ten years ago today. Cameron was comfortable with that because he assumed that he would win him. His confidence was rooted in carefree ignorance. Like most British political and intellectual establishments, he did not take English nationalism seriously. It was an obsession confined to those they rejected as pivoting eyes. Nationalism was a Scottish and Irish disease (with a minor Welsh variant); The English were far too phlegmatic to succumb.
He was of course deeply false. English nationalism was and is ambiguous and largely not articulated. For centuries, it has been wrapped in a double layer of British packaging and empire. But he never left and Brexit was his moment to emerge. We couldn't really hear what it is in a simple language, but we have no doubt about what is not European.
But Brexit was a terrible solution to the problem of English identity. This did not do anything to allow ordinary people to regain control of their lives. His only success was to wipe around four percent on British GDP. Instead of Britannia Unchained, there is a nation of stagnation, characterized by a low public and private investment and high regional and household inequalities. Low-income households in Great Britain are now poorer than their equivalents in France and 60% poorer than those of Ireland.
It is logical to assume that the bitter harvest of Brexits means that the English have lost the taste for nationalism. But logic has little to do with identity policy. There are a lot of buyers. The survey in January, to mark the fifth anniversary of the EU UKS departure, found that less than half of those who voted to leave the EU in 2016 can indicate a positive result in any area. And yet, who is the rising figure of English politics? The man who did more than anyone to make Brexit occur: Nigel Farage.
The best way to give meaning to this apparent contradiction is to look at the latest edition of the Continuous survey of the future of England Directed by political scientists Ailesa Henderson and Richard Wyn Jones. They note that voters in England who mainly identify themselves as English rather than the British are both angry and frightened by contemporary political life … Among these English identifiers, we found ambivalence towards the Union as a project and a commonly held grievance on the perceived cost and the political influence of other nations in the United Kingdom.
What seems to have occurred is that Brexit first acted as a valve of pressure, leaving part of the vapor of the English separatist resentment. But since 2022, the pressure accumulates again: more than 40% of people in England now say that English is better suited to their feeling of identity than the British. Unsurprisingly, these people are much more inclined to support Farages Reform UK or the Conservatives than those who identify mainly as British. Surprisingly, supportive supporters are ranking in English above being a parent as a marker of whom they think they are.
It is a deeply unhappy tribe. Henderson and Wyn Jones find a England whose inhabitants of identification of English, at least, are deeply aware of what they clearly consider as a shocking contrast between past glories and a present present; A England whose eponymous national group seems to feel besieged inside and outside; A England which has obtained major changes (in particular, Brexit) in order to suppose its concerns, but remains deeply dissatisfied with the results; A England which is angry at its batch.
One of the things we learned during the Brexit debacle was that the English nationalists did not care about its consequences on the maintenance of the Union. If Brexit meant that Scotland and Northern Ireland move away and therefore the effective end of the United Kingdom, whether. And the latest study Henderson and Wyn Joness revealed, is that Brexit's failure did nothing to change your mind. They report a degree of ambivalence striking on the continuous territorial integrity of the British state among the English identifiers.
[ EU-UK deal is a gift to unionists. Shame they cant all see itOpens in new window ]
[ This is huge: Northern Ireland traders hopeful about new EU-UK deal as they battle Brexit messOpens in new window ]
A particularly disturbing observation for trade unionists in Northern Ireland is that 38% of people in England estimate that public spending levels in Northern Ireland should be reduced to the levels of the rest of the United Kingdom. If this was implemented, its effects would be disastrous. Northern spending is 19% higher than the United Kingdom average, making a difference of 2,700 (3,200) per person.
The Brexit warning was that there was, on our archipelago, an inconsistent, unrecognized but very powerful identity crisis, the unresolved company of English identity in a post-imperial world. He broke out in 2016 and there is no reason to think that he will not vanish anymore. The political sustainability of a Chancer like Farage is a seismographic signal of the pressure which is still built below the surface of English policy. In Ireland, we must remain vigilant on the tremors under our feet.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/05/27/if-theres-so-much-buyers-remorse-about-brexit-why-is-nigel-farage-the-rising-figure-in-uk-politics/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Invasion of robots – China Media Project
- Donald Trump makes a wild affirmation that Canada plans to become the American state
- King Charles blurred by strong and free Canada 'in Parliament
- Measles exposure confirmed at a location in Collin County
- Greenland says it turns to China if the United States and the EU avoid its mining sector
- Canucks broadcaster continues to broadcast after he has hit the chair at the bizarre moment
- Ex -Fed says he is afraid that Culpeper Trump Sorry sends a bad message – NBC4 Washington
- Who is the best prime minister? May 2025
- Vineyard Boys, Girls Tennis Teams Swep League titles
- US Geological Survey 5.0 earthquake – kuam.com
- President Macron: RO-FRENCE strategic relations, two friendly countries
- Bryce Underwood by Michigan Football on Cover of NCAA Football Video Game