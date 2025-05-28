Trump threatens to strip funds for California compared to young trans athletes





President Trump threatened on Tuesday to reduce federal funding in California if the state continues to allow transgender athletes to participate in women's sports.

Trump exploded Governor Gavin Newsom in an early morning article on Truth Social, saying that the state under its direction continues to illegally allow men to play in women for women.

I'm going to talk to him today to find out in which direction he wants to go ??? Trump said about Newsom. In the meantime, I order the local authorities, if necessary, not to allow the person in transition to participate in the finals of the State. It is a totally ridiculous situation !!!

The post of presidents seemed to refer to Ab Hernandez, a junior from the secondary school Jurupa Valley who won the leap for girls and the triple jump during the meeting of masters of the southern section of the interscholastic federation of California during the weekend.

The California Interscholastic Federation which oversees sports in more than 1,500 high schools announced Tuesday that it would implement a new process this year to allow more students to participate in the CIF athletics championships.

As part of the new process, the CIF said that any organic student-athlete who would have qualified in a competition where a transgender athlete has obtained first place will be authorized to participate in the championship.

The CIF values ​​all our students athletes and we will continue to maintain our mission to provide students with the possibility of belonging, connecting and competing while complying with California Law and Education Code, CIF wrote in a press release.

Hernandez has been a frequent target of criticisms that claim that transgender athletes should be prohibited from participating in female sports, as they have an inherent advantage and pose confidentiality problems in the locker room.

In February, Trump signed a decree entitled Trying men outside women, who gave federal agencies the ability to penalize schools to allow transgender athletes to compete for something that Trump administration says violates title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination.

Earlier this year, the United States Ministry of Education opened an investigation into CIF funding in California, but has not yet cut these dollars.

California is the second state to enter Trumps Crosshairs on the issue. Last month, the president began the Maine's counting process of federal education dollars. The dispute immediately landed before the court, where it remains.

Similar in Maine, California Education Code ensures equal rights and opportunities for each student and prohibits discrimination based on gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation.

While Newsom has not yet publicly responded to Trumps Post, the governor recently called it deeply unfair for Trans athletes to participate in women's sports.

When asked in April if California should prevent transgender athletes from participating in women's sports, the governor said he was open to discussion.

You are talking about a very small number of people, a very small number of athletes, and my responsibility is to solve the urgent problems of our time, said Newsom, who also commented that the conversation had been armed by the conservatives.

In recent weeks, some anti-trans activists have arrived at tracking on track to protest against the presence of Hernandez and even confronted Hernandez's mother for allowing her child to compete.

CIF wrongly thinks that he has no choice but to allow men to participate in female categories due to the existing Californian law, said Erin on Friday, a lawyer who defends the transgender athletes outside girls sports. But what is missing the CIF is that it is required to comply with federal law … Trans-identified men should not at all be authorized to compete in female categories.

Despite the political fervor, the track meetings took place without much fanfare, said Kanan Durham, Executive Director of Pride At The Pier, a non -profit defense of lawyers.

This is not a priority for most people who are there to support their children, said Durham. It is the indignation made. The average American is not worried about adolescents who lend sports, they fear losing their coverage Medicaid and Medicare. It is a distraction of the real problems that hurt the Americans. If 10% of the money paid in the intimidation of marginalized children was put in the resolution of poverty, there is a different country.

Ab Hernandez did not immediately respond to a message asking for comments on Tuesday.

On April 8, AB Hernandez spoke during a meeting of the board of directors of the Unified School District Placentia-Yorba where some administrators had sought to ban transgender athletes.

The girls of my team love me all and support me, told Hernandez to the board of directors. They told me again and again that they wanted me in this team.

Her mother, Nereyda Hernandez, criticized adults who, she said, endowed and harassed her daughter in an article on Instagram this month.

Let me be very clear: my child trains very hard, dreams just as tall and shows the same determination, the same grain and the heart as any other athlete, she wrote. His identity does not give him an advantage; It gives him courage. It takes a huge bravery to introduce yourself, compete and be visible in a world that often calls into question your right to exist, not to mention participating.

This is not the first time that Trump has threed to reduce federal aid for California compared to gender policies.

In a letter from April to Newsom, the head of Trump, the head of the American department of agriculture, conditioned his aid to respect the directives of Trump and cited a federal survey on a law of the State which prohibits schools from automatically notify the families of students' changes for students and teachers of the identity of students of reprisals to support the rights of transgender students.

California also joined other states this month when he challenged a Trump administration order to certify that the states of 1,000 school districts had dismissed all the diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The order threatened the loss of billions of dollars in education funding if the State did not comply.

An uncertainty in the winning on the latest publication of social media was whether it was referring to the financing of education or all forms of federal support.

California has long sent more federal tax revenue to Washington than in federal support, according to Newsom. Be that as it may, the funding on which California relies is significant.

Although it is difficult to calculate the total amount of federal education aid, certain accounts have placed the annual figure at $ 16.3 billion or approximately $ 2,750 per student K-12. This money includes funding for school meals, disabled students and early education start -up programs.

The state also receives more than $ 2.1 billion in title I grants to counter the effects of poverty more than any other state with approximately $ 417 million provided in Los Angeles Unified, according to California Department of Education.

