President Macron: RO-FRENCE strategic relations, two friendly countries

Jakarta (Antara) – French President Emmanuel Macron said that his visit to Indonesia was important because Indonesia and France had strategic relations, and two countries were also friendly.

At the Air Force Air Force Halim Perceanakusuma apron Jakarta on Tuesday evening, President Macron also said that he was happy to return to visit Indonesia, after the last time in Bali in November 2022.

“I am happy and very enthusiastic to be here. Indonesia is a beautiful country. I remember the last visit to meet here to meet the president (7th) Jokowi (Joko Widodo) 2 years ago in Bali, and now me and my wife and my delegation here.

Macron then said that he spoke to the Minister of Defense (Minister of Defense) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, and Macron was waiting for his meeting with President Prabowo suffered at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday.

“I thank the Indonesian Minister of Defense, and I am enthusiastic to see my brother, President Prabowo. He is my best friend, and the relationship between the two countries is very strategic and friendly,” continued Macron.

In a relatively short time, more or less a minute, President Macron served a request for an interview for Indonesian journalists. After that, President Macron and the French First Lady Brigitte Macron continued their trip to the hotel where they spent the night.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at Halim Perdanakusuma (Lanud) air base, Jakarta, around 10:00 p.m. after taking off from Hanoi, Vietnam.

At the Lanud Halim Perdanakusuma apron, Minister of Defense, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and the Minister of Foreign Affairs In Prisono, praised the arrival of President Macron and the French First Lady Brigitte Macron at the end of the plane stairs.

President Macron took the hand of Brigitte when both went down the steps. Just at the end of the plane stairs, the Minister of Defense Sjafrie praised, and the two hugged his hand. President Macron had a brief conversation with the Minister of Defense Sjafrie, before finally that Sjafrie presents President Macron to the Minister of Foreign Affairs In Prisono and the vice-governor of Jakarta, Rano Karno.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sugiono, also had a brief conversation with President Macron.

In the welcoming procession, President Macron walked along the blue carpet that took place at the Halim Perdanakusuma Lanud apron to his vehicle. Betawi Traditional Dance Attraction Nanjak Ajer and Betawi Traditional Music Gambang Kromong also animated the welcome ceremony of President Macron in Halim Perdanakusuma lanud.

President Macron and the French first lady first praised the Ambassador of Cultural Abang Null who praised the arrival, then President Macron and Brigitte also had the chance to see the dance offered by them.

President Prabowo officially was to welcome the visit of President Macron to the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday. Jajar's honorary ceremony will be held in the official reception series.

At the Merdeka Palace, President Prabowo and President Macron will meet four eyes and direct a bilateral meeting between the Indonesian government and the French government. Both are also likely to deliver a joint declaration of the results of the meeting.

After the event at the Merdeka Palace, President Prabowo was to invite President Macron to the temple of Borobudur, Magelang, Central Java and the Military Academy (Akmil) Magelang. The visit to the Borobudur temple is called President Macron's request.

The visit of President Macron to Jakarta and Magelang took place on May 27, 2025 to May 29, 2025. The visit was a series of visits abroad of Macron in the Indo-Pacific region namely Hanoi, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore. After finishing his trip to Indonesia, President Macron should continue the trip to Singapore.

