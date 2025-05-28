Politics
President Macron: RO-FRENCE strategic relations, two friendly countries
Jakarta (Antara) – French President Emmanuel Macron said that his visit to Indonesia was important because Indonesia and France had strategic relations, and two countries were also friendly.
At the Air Force Air Force Halim Perceanakusuma apron Jakarta on Tuesday evening, President Macron also said that he was happy to return to visit Indonesia, after the last time in Bali in November 2022.
“I am happy and very enthusiastic to be here. Indonesia is a beautiful country. I remember the last visit to meet here to meet the president (7th) Jokowi (Joko Widodo) 2 years ago in Bali, and now me and my wife and my delegation here.
Macron then said that he spoke to the Minister of Defense (Minister of Defense) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, and Macron was waiting for his meeting with President Prabowo suffered at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday.
“I thank the Indonesian Minister of Defense, and I am enthusiastic to see my brother, President Prabowo. He is my best friend, and the relationship between the two countries is very strategic and friendly,” continued Macron.
In a relatively short time, more or less a minute, President Macron served a request for an interview for Indonesian journalists. After that, President Macron and the French First Lady Brigitte Macron continued their trip to the hotel where they spent the night.
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at Halim Perdanakusuma (Lanud) air base, Jakarta, around 10:00 p.m. after taking off from Hanoi, Vietnam.
At the Lanud Halim Perdanakusuma apron, Minister of Defense, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and the Minister of Foreign Affairs In Prisono, praised the arrival of President Macron and the French First Lady Brigitte Macron at the end of the plane stairs.
President Macron took the hand of Brigitte when both went down the steps. Just at the end of the plane stairs, the Minister of Defense Sjafrie praised, and the two hugged his hand. President Macron had a brief conversation with the Minister of Defense Sjafrie, before finally that Sjafrie presents President Macron to the Minister of Foreign Affairs In Prisono and the vice-governor of Jakarta, Rano Karno.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sugiono, also had a brief conversation with President Macron.
In the welcoming procession, President Macron walked along the blue carpet that took place at the Halim Perdanakusuma Lanud apron to his vehicle. Betawi Traditional Dance Attraction Nanjak Ajer and Betawi Traditional Music Gambang Kromong also animated the welcome ceremony of President Macron in Halim Perdanakusuma lanud.
President Macron and the French first lady first praised the Ambassador of Cultural Abang Null who praised the arrival, then President Macron and Brigitte also had the chance to see the dance offered by them.
President Prabowo officially was to welcome the visit of President Macron to the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday. Jajar's honorary ceremony will be held in the official reception series.
At the Merdeka Palace, President Prabowo and President Macron will meet four eyes and direct a bilateral meeting between the Indonesian government and the French government. Both are also likely to deliver a joint declaration of the results of the meeting.
After the event at the Merdeka Palace, President Prabowo was to invite President Macron to the temple of Borobudur, Magelang, Central Java and the Military Academy (Akmil) Magelang. The visit to the Borobudur temple is called President Macron's request.
The visit of President Macron to Jakarta and Magelang took place on May 27, 2025 to May 29, 2025. The visit was a series of visits abroad of Macron in the Indo-Pacific region namely Hanoi, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore. After finishing his trip to Indonesia, President Macron should continue the trip to Singapore.
Read also: President Macron arriving in Jakarta welcomed by the Minister of Defense Sjafrie, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Invisiono
Read also: Ministry of Foreign Affairs: the creative economy will be discussed during Macron's visit to Indonesia
|
Sources
2/ https://m.antaranews.com/amp/berita/4863021/presiden-macron-hubungan-ri-prancis-strategis-dua-negara-bersahabat
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Invasion of robots – China Media Project
- Donald Trump makes a wild affirmation that Canada plans to become the American state
- King Charles blurred by strong and free Canada 'in Parliament
- Measles exposure confirmed at a location in Collin County
- Greenland says it turns to China if the United States and the EU avoid its mining sector
- Canucks broadcaster continues to broadcast after he has hit the chair at the bizarre moment
- Ex -Fed says he is afraid that Culpeper Trump Sorry sends a bad message – NBC4 Washington
- Who is the best prime minister? May 2025
- Vineyard Boys, Girls Tennis Teams Swep League titles
- US Geological Survey 5.0 earthquake – kuam.com
- President Macron: RO-FRENCE strategic relations, two friendly countries
- Bryce Underwood by Michigan Football on Cover of NCAA Football Video Game