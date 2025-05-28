



The former County of Culpeper, in Virginia, the Sheriff Scott Jenkins was expected Tuesday in the federal prison, but will not head there, after a forgiveness of the Memorial Day of President Donald Trump.

A jury condemned Jenkins in December in a year-long-year-off program that the news4 I-Team has largely covered.

We heard sources and Jenkins himself, speaking on a podcast, that he wanted a forgiveness and encouraged the people he knew to help get there.

Trumps Sorry wipes Jenkins' conviction and the 10 -year sentence.

Former American lawyer Tim Heaphy said he thought Trumps Sorry sends the bad message.

My fear is that some people believe that there is this kind of spell without top or a safety net because of their political ideology, he said in an interview on Tuesday.

Corruption was a bipartite problem. Regardless of whom is responsible, he was prioritized by the administration after the administration, said Heaphy.

After two weeks of testimonies, the jury in the Jenkins case only took two hours to make him guilty of corruption, fraud and conspiracy. The prosecutors said that bribes captured on FBI recordings proved that Jenkins had taken more than $ 100,000 to rich men who then obtained assistant badges.

Three of the men pleaded guilty and admitted to having done it.

Chris Kavanaugh was the head of the American prosecutor's office when the Jenkins affair was prosecuted.

It is not appropriate for forgiveness given how obvious the conduct was, and there is no evidence that it was a political prosecution, he told the I-TEAM in December.

Faced with prison after being convicted, the I-Team asked Jenkins if he would ask for forgiveness. He didn't say a word.

But his lawyers submitted a request for forgiveness, dated May 19, just a week before Trump granted it.

In an article on X, Ed Martin, now the prosecutor of the Ministry of Justice, said that Jenkins Pardon was the first he had examined and approved.

The jurors recognized the former sheriff of the County Culpeper Scott Jenkins guilty of all the counts of his trial. News4S Ted Oberg spoke with federal officials who have investigated him for years.

The lawyer for the Jenkins trial did not return calls or emails. His lawyer said he couldn't comment.

Trump wrote in an article on Monday afternoon on Truth Social that Jenkins was dragged in hell by a corrupt and armed doj.

In the past, Jenkins said that his strong support for the second amendment was the reason why he had been targeted.

Stanley Meador was the head of the FBI office who investigated the case. Team I also spoke with him after the verdict. We asked: Did anyone already told him to carry the case against Jenkins because he is a solid supporter of the second amendment?

Absolutely not, replied Meador.

