Donald Trump makes a wild affirmation that Canada plans to become the American state





President Donald Trump abandoned a bomb statement on Tuesday that the Government of Canada plans to become an American state in exchange for a new agreement.

The president recently unveiled his plans to build an anti -missile defense system in a golden dome which, according to him, should cost $ 175 billion and take only three years.

Canada wants to be part of this system a lot, Trump wrote in a social position on Tuesday, while describing the agreement it apparently offered to the Commonwealth Nation.

I said in Canada, who wanted to be part of our fabulous golden dome system, that it will cost $ 61 billion if they remain a separate but uneven country, but will cost zero dollar if they become our 51st darling state. They plan to offer! Trump wrote on his social platform for truth.

Donald Trump met Mark Carney in the oval office earlier this month after the Canadian leader elections. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

The office of the Prime Minister of Canada and the White House did not immediately return requests for comments.

It seems very unlikely that Canadian officials are considering the latter suggestion. Prime Minister Mark Carneys, the recent electoral victory, is widely attributed to his firm rejection of Trumps, repeated suggestions that Canada becomes the 51st state.

Carney categorically killed any idea that Canada could agree to join the United States and told Trump at a meeting earlier this month that Canada would never be for sale.

Carney said that last week, his government was in talks with the United States to potentially join the Trumps Missile Shield program. Trump said Canada should pay for it if it gets involved.

Is this a good idea for Canada? Yes, it's good to have protections in place for Canadians, said Carney on Wednesday, by AP.

On May 20, Trump unveiled his ambitious plan to build a golden dome, inspired by the Israels Iron Dome Defense System, to protect the United States from long-range missiles. The president said that the concept of $ 175 billion would be completed in his mandate, although a familiar official with the program told the Associated Press that this could take more time.

The project sparked an alarm of American enemies, notably Russia and North Korea. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would undermine strategic stability.

Trumps Post comes only a few hours after King Charles III alluded to American hostility towards Canada during a speech in Ottawa marking the start of a new parliament, declaring that the country would remain strong and free.

