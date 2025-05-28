Invasion of robots – China Media Project

For the Chinese Communist Party, achieving the objective of external propaganda sometimes consists in bringing the word to the glories of the thought of Xi Jinping, or the supposed advantages of the Belt and Road initiative and sometimes these are boxing matches of sensational robots.

Last Sunday, China Media Group (), the media conglomerate led by the State directly under the central propaganda department of the CCP, staged what he claimed to be the first humanoid robot boxing competition in the world, with G1 robots From the technological company based in Hangzhou UniLee launching punches and performing kicks in individual matches broadcast live by China Central Television.

The show, the last in a series of sport robots events set up by State Media, was more than raw entertainment. Why robots? Because robots embody a futuristic call. They are more visual and more marketable than the latest model of AI grinding text or video. They naturally generate viral content that moves on social media platforms and the media without appearing as a dominating state propaganda. The objective is a simple technological staging, announcing the supposed technological prowess of China in a newly attractive way, both in Chinese and to the public abroad.

Although the impact of these campaigns is difficult to measure, their viral nature places them as natural candidates for republication. On the Internet, this week shared by personal social media accounts and good faith media such as the Bbc,, Nbc And Al-Jazeera The show to fight robots titila world audiences.

Everywhere, the media took bait, opening the way to even softer state propaganda with robots making incredible acts.

Take bait in Taiwan

The show model was repeated in the case of Taiwan, with an important difference. The coverage through the Taiwan Strait of Bouffonneries de Robots on video surveillance immediately fueled the propaganda of state media on Chinese economic and technological prowess and the inevitability of unification. It does not matter that Taiwan houses the most advanced fleas in the world behind a whole range of industries, including robotics.

Several Taiwanese media Pan-Bleu have provided an enthusiastic coverage of the CMG robot tournament. CTI News (), the social media account managed by the often very obviously pro-china Want Holdings supported China Times (), TVBS News (TVBS), Ettuday and other largely blue outlets leaning up, in other words, towards the KMT opposition and its more favorable position towards China have all brought back with enthusiasm what they characterized as a moment of breakthrough. “Human fighting is very common, but it may be the first time that we have had robots in the ring,” said an overexcited report From Da Ai Television (), a network founded by a Buddhist charitable organization in Taiwan, which added that the event should “become an important step in smart robot applications”.

The Chinese state media then amplified this Taiwanese coverage as proof of admiration between the features not only for the announced technological prowess of China, but also for its “jumping development”.

CTI News, an online account for the TV network based in Taiwan lost its license in 2020Covers the CMG Robot Boxing event like news on May 26.

In A report of May 26 Through the “Look at the Taiwan Stait” () () (), the diffuser underlined how “Taiwan compatriots see the rapid development of the continental homeland” through the innovations of CMG media technology. The report quoted Chen Wencheng (), described as a Taiwan teacher at the University of Beijing, saying that many young Taiwanese “aspire to technology and products on the continent”. They hoped, he said, that CMG could organize similar competitions “on the island of Taiwan” so that “the compatriots on the island can live directly from innovative achievements in the development of the robotics industry”.

Chen, who, in the past, said that “continental democracy is democracy that really serves the people”, is affiliated with the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots, an organization sponsored by the State currently led by Zheng Jianmin (), who is deputy director of the Chinese Affairs Commissioner abroad.

The pursuit of “kindness”

CMG robots can fight for supremacy in the ring, but the wider objective beyond the ring is to reach the “kindness” () XI Jinping referenced in a May 2021 collective study session CCP Politburo. In this address on the strengthening of international communication capacities, XI called China to project a “credible, adorable and respectable” image in the world a slight corrective gap in the aggressive diplomatic style “Wolf Warrior” which dominated Chinese foreign relations for several years.

Timing was not a coincidence. The international image of China had undergone significant damage in the midst of increasing tensions with Western nations on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the pandemic response COVVI-19. XI call for “kindness” represented a strategic pivot that Chinese officials describe as a plus “Humble and modest” Approach to international engagement, while maintaining firm positions on basic issues.

Culture and technology are considered key areas in which to engage a foreign audience. Although China's official messaging can sometimes, if necessary, be firm on key positions, these positions can often be better transmitted through soft content that reaches a net objective.

Like a Chinese government document On the construction of international image notes of China, the objective is to “build multidimensional and three -dimensional international communication models” which present the technological achievements of China while demonstrating the superiority of its political system. Robots competitions serve this double objective perfectly, they seem apolitical while subtly strengthening accounts on Chinese innovation and the effectiveness of the government.

Taiwans primary school team that won the Robofest 2025 in the United States. Not enough drama for you?

In an interesting contrast to the sensationalism of the CMG, several other Taiwanese media, including the central news agency managed by the government and the Pan-Vert Liberty Timespresented their own robot competition story this week. But the objective in this case was much more earth on earth because they reported the students of the primary school of the Chailin primary school in the County of Chiayi which won the world championship During the Robofest Robotics Robofest competition in 2025 in Michigan.

No robot battles. Just curious children preparing their minds for the future, with batteries, wheels and basic components.

Whatever the case in terms of real preparation and leadership of China with regard to technology, the CMG propaganda formula seems defined for expansion. The network provides additional robot competitions, including football and basketball tournaments. Robots invade Chinese media in all areas, as evidenced by regular features as this one in yesterday Southern Metropolis Daily An entire page, with a robot just at the center, on the investments of Chinese Internet giants in embodied intelligence companies.

The enthusiastic coverage of the latest CMG show by the world's media as well as the Pan-Bleuu media in Taiwan suggests that this “cute” approach of net power could be effective in a difficult way to measure, especially as clips and related memes which shoot on social media platforms.