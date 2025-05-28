



US President Donald Trump opened the Memorial Day in the most disgusting way possible, not by praising our fallen heroes but attacking the Democrats. He wrote on his Nazi infested social media site on Monday morning:

Happy Memorial Day to all, including foam that has spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through radical minds held

When the President of the United States calls members of the oldest political party in the world and a former president of the foam, it is not only another ugly explosion that embarrasses America before the rest of the world: it is a sign of warning. A bright red flag.

He tells us that something much more sinister than partisan posture is in progress. Something our media have already decided to neglect their perpetual effort to normalize the abominable.

This type of rhetoric is not new, and it is not harmless. History has shown Usagain and that when political leaders use dehumanizing language to disseminate their adversaries, they are actually laying the foundations for authoritarianism, repression and violence.

The words count. In each fascist movement of the 20th century, he started with words. Before the arrests, before the blows, before the camps, there were the words.

In a healthy democracy, political disagreements are expected. Even fierce debates on politics and orientation are part of the process. But a functional democracy depends on a shared understanding that the two parties, no matter how much they disagree, are legitimate participants in the system.

The moment when the idea is thrown aside when one side begins to mark the other not as the loyal opposition, but as enemies, traitors or scumdemocracy begin to fail.

When a president engages in this kind of language, he is not unleashed only to criticism. He explicitly tries to erase the legitimacy of any voice except his.

This tactic is not original. He is torn apart from the authority's playing books through history.

Hitler has regularly referred to Jews, Communists and Democratic Socialists as vermin and dirt, conditioning the German public to accept acts of ever -increasing brutality and repression. Cleaning camps.

A language like this does not consist in winning arguments. It is a question of destroying the opposition.

Donald Trump flirted with this sort of disgusting rhetoric for years, calling the press the enemy of the people, making fun of disabled journalists, referring to immigrants as animals and marking his political adversaries as radicals or traitors.

But labeling Democrats 45 million American scams of American citizens is a different level of climbing. It's not just names. It is a signal. A test balloon. A way to see how far it can go. And if there is no consequence, hell goes further.

What happens when a chef no longer considers himself as the president of all Americans, but only of those who love him? What happens when a part becomes synonymous with the state and all the others are demonized?

You get systems like Vladimir Poutines Russia, where opposition leaders are imprisoned, poisoned or pushed by windows. You get Viktor Orbns Hungary, where the ruling party rewrites the Constitution to lock power and crush dissent. You get a country where the elections still occur, but they no longer mean anything.

The use of the word foam may seem to be just another day in the world of Maga, but it is, in fact, part of a much greater and more deliberate strategy. It is designed to radicalize its base, to throw democrats not as American compatriots with different ideas but as dangerous enemies which must be defeated at all costs. It is designed to terrify the opponents prevails over and paralyze the media.

When you convince people that the opposition is not only false, but the evil, the next logical step is to justify extraordinary actions to stop them, whether by serving them from the government, throwing them into prison or encouraging paramilitary violence against them.

We have already seen where it leads.

On January 6, for example, was not a spontaneous anger crisis. It was the inevitable result of years of delegitimation and demonization of Democrats. The people who stormed the Capitol sincerely believed that they saved America from the foam that had stolen the presidency. They acted on the toxic lie that only one side has the right to govern and that any electoral result which contradicts their will is illegitimate. A lie that came directly from Trump and its morbid neofascist catalysts.

This is how democracies die; Not at the same time, but in a slow and deliberate campaign to assassinate characters against political rivals, institutions and the rule of law. This happens when a very very convinced enough people that he alone is the incarnation of the nation and that whoever opposes him is a threat to the country itself.

And once this belief takes root, atrocities become not only possible, but justified. And, in most cases, inevitable. Have already been seen in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the Venezuelans who prevail over the Salvador and the Asians which he expelled in Africa, in both cases in the Meline of judicial orders.

From Pinochet throwing democrats from little D, he called subversivos and terroristas from helicopters above the ocean, in Stalin using the enemy expression of the people () to describe the defenders of democracy, so that Mao calls monsters and educated demons because he killed around 35 million of them, it is an ancient story.

It is the same type of language that Klan has used for centuries here in America as they launched themselves into terror and murder campaigns. And that the paramilitary groups that largely replaced them in the 21st century continue to use it.

It is also important to note that when Trump calls people who have not voted for his foam, he does not only speak of elected officials. He talks about more than half of the country.

He talks about your neighbors, your colleagues, maybe members of your family. He talks about teachers, nurses, scientists, union workers, veterans; Millions of Americans who simply do not accept in its brand of neofascist grievance policy. He tries to return the Americans against each other so that he can grasp even more power of the chaos he creates.

This type of dehumanization also serves a more practical political objective: it undermines responsibility. If the Democrats are foam, their surveys on the corruption of the prevail are not legitimate. If the media is false news, any critical report is a hoax. If the courts govern against him, they are faked. It is a classic authoritarian tactic: delegitimate all checks of your power and paint you as the only source of truth.

In doing so, Trump also poisons the well for any future attempt at national unity or reconciliation.

Once you labeled your opponents as a sub-human, how do you work with them? How do you compromise to do what is best for the country? You don't do it.

And that's exactly the point. He does not want compromise. He wants domination. He wants a political system as in Russia or in Hungary, where the only choice is itself.

We cannot afford to normalize this. We cannot laugh as a Trump being Trump. We cannot wait and hope that someone, somewhere, will intervene and trace a line. We must be that line. We must call this what it is: a deliberate and dangerous attack at the heart of American democracy.

The words count. In each fascist movement of the 20th century, he started with words. Before the arrests, before the blows, before the camps, there were the words. And in any case, these words remained undisputed until it is too late.

It's not too late now. But we are closer than we have ever been. We must repel hard against this dehumanizing rhetoric, to demand better from our leaders and to defend the democratic principle than each citizen, whatever his party, has the right to dignity, to voice and to full participation in the political process.

Because once a president gets away with American foam calls, it is only a matter of time before treating them in this way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.commondreams.org/opinion/trump-dehumanizing-language The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

