Nicola Peltz said she was “blessed” to have Brooklyn Harper's sister in her life





Nicola Peltz previously talked about her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham's sister when she said she was `blessed '' to have a` `dream sister '' in her life Nicola Peltz has already said that Harper Beckham was his “ dream sister '' While the model Nicola Peltz is currently in a quarrel reported in progress with her husband family, Victoria and David Beckham, she previously said that she was lucky to have her sister-in-law Harper Beckham in her life. Nicola shared a few sweet words on Harper, the youngest Beckham Sibling, during the first of the first director of Nicolas, Lola, in February 2024, an event to which Victoria Beckham attended. During the event, the model thought about his relationship with Brooklyns' younger sister, calling her dreams. Asked about his link, Nicola said that Harper was his dream little sister, adding: if I could create the perfect little dream sister, it's her. I am so blessed that I can have it like my little sister in my life. The sweet link of the pairs was also presented to the Victorias Paris Fashion Week show The Bond Sweet Bond was also presented at the Victorias Paris Fashion Week Show in October 2023 when Nicola shared a photo of her and Harper posing behind the scenes with the legend: such a beautiful show with my baby sister, congratulations @victoriabeckham. However, recently, there was a growing ditch between beckhams, with sources close to the brand Beckhams Branding Brooklyn and Nicolas Relating unhealthy and saying that Nicola Isolate Brooklyn of his family and friends. While the family remained largely silent on this subject, Brooklyn seemed to withdraw the complaints and showed his support for his wife, saying that he would always choose her in an Instagram post. Nicola Peltz Beckham previously said that she was lucky to have her sister-in-law Harper Beckham in her life (Picture: Nicola Peltz Beckham / Instagram )) Alongside a video of the pair leading a motorcycle together, Brooklyn made his feelings about his wife clearly so that the world can see as he wrote: “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you are the most incredible person that I know xx me and you forever baby.” After Brooklyn decided not to attend the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of his fathers, there are questions about the time he will attend his sister, Harpers, 14th anniversary in July. Brooklyn seemed to withdraw the complaints and showed his support for his wife in an Instagram publication (Picture: Fixedness )) In a previous interview carried out before the public was aware of the Rift Family, the older brother Brooklyn shared advice he had given his younger sister Harper. He said: I just tell him, find this thing you like and put your head, listen to anyone, adding: Find that thing you like and listen to anyone. Like this story? For more the latest news and gossip of the showbiz, follow the celebrities mirror on Tiktok,, Snapchat,, Instagram,, Twitter,, Facebook,, YouTube AND Threads.

