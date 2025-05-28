Donald Trump makes Canada a new offer to become 51st condition





President Donald Trump published a new ultimatum in Canada on Tuesday on Tuesday, saying that it can either pay $ 61 billion to be covered by the proposed American defense system “Golden Dome – or become the 51st state and have free access to it.

The context

Trump has repeatedly prompted Canada to join the United States and laughed at the Minister at the time, Justin Trudeau, calling him “Trudeau Governor”.

Canada has rejected Trump every moment, and the new Prime Minister of the country, Mark Carney, won this year's federal elections after carrying out an anti-Trump campaign that highlighted the importance of Canadian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump engages in a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday May 6, 2025. Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump is committed to a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Associated Press What to Known

Trump announced his latest offer in Canada on Truth Social, writing: “I said in Canada, who wanted to be part of our fabulous golden dome system, that it will cost $ 61 billion if they remain a separate but unequal country, but will cost zero dollar if they become our 51st darling state.”

“They plan to offer!” He added.

Trump announced the favorite concept of his administration for the anti -missile defense program Golden Dome – an extent of $ 175 billion that would mark the United States the first time deployed spaces in space – the last week.

Speaking from the oval office, Trump told journalists that he expects the system to be “fully operational before the end of my mandate”, which ends in 2029. He also said that the defense system would be able to intercept the missiles “even if they are launched from space”.

The Congressional Budget Office planned earlier this month that certain elements of the Golden Dome Project could cost up to $ 542 billion over the next 20 years. Trump asked Congress for $ 25 billion initial to finance the program.

The president's last offer in Canada, on the other hand, comes after King Charles reaffirmed Canada's sovereignty and declared it “strong and free” in a historic address in the Parliament of Canada.

While delivering the throne's speech – a duty that was lastly executed by a ruling monarch in Canada almost 50 years ago – King Charles underlined Canada's resilience while relying on the country's national anthem to underline his message.

The king's address occurs for weeks after Carney had a somewhat tense first meeting with Trump at the Oval Office, where he reminded the President that “Canada is not for sale”.

Trump replied with a smile: “Time will tell us.”

Shortly before Carney's arrival at the White House, Trump said on social networks that the United States needed “nothing” from his northern neighbor, a theme he revised later in the oval office.

What people say

Speaking in French, King Charles said in his parliamentary speech: “We have to face reality. Since the Second World War, our world has never been so dangerous and so unstable. Canada is confronted with challenges which, in our life, are unprecedented.”

He added that “many Canadians feel anxious and worried about the radically changing world around them”.

What happens next

Trump is expected to go to Canada for the G7 summit next month, where he will probably get an icy reception of public members for his threats to annex Canada.

Update of 05/27/25 19:32 pm and: This story has been updated with additional information and a context.

