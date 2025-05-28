Trump began to forgive reality TV features Todd and Julie Chrisley





Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, announced Tuesday that he planned to forgive the TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, famous for Chrisley know the best, a reality show that followed their family of life and extravagant and extravagant which, according to prosecutors, was stimulated by banking fraud and the performance of the tax authorities.

The Chrisleys were sentenced in 2022 for a conspiracy to defraud the banks in the Atlanta region on more than $ 30 million in loans by submitting false documents. They were also found guilty of tax evasion, obscuring their earnings while presenting a luxurious lifestyle which, according to the authorities, included high prices cars, creative clothing, real estate and travel.

The prosecutors said that the couple was far from their responsibility for reimbursement when Todd Chrisley said bankruptcy and left more than $ 20 million in unpaid loans. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, and Todd Chrisley was 12 years late. The couple were also ordered to pay $ 17.8 million on return.

Your parents will be free and clean and I hope we can do it tomorrow, said Trump during a call with their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, according to a video published online by a White House assistant. In an article on social media, Trump said, Trump knows better!

They received a fairly severe treatment according to what I hear, the president added a few moments later from the couple.

An official of the White House, who spoke under the cover of anonymity to discuss decisions that had not yet been made public, said the pardons would be coming.

This decision pursues a scheme of friends, supporters, donors and former staff members. Trump on Monday forgave Scott Jenkins, a former Sheriff from Virginia who was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud and corruption. The president posted online that Jenkins and his family were dragged into hell by a corrupt and armed Biden Doj.

The president also moved to Pardon Paul Walczak, a leader of Florida Health Care imprisoned for tax accusations, whose mother helped to exhibit the content of a newspaper run by Ashley Biden, daughter of former president Joe Biden. And, in April, he forgave the Republican of Nevada Michele Fiore, who was waiting for a conviction for federal accusations that she used for money intended for a statue honoring a police officer killed at personal costs, including plastic surgery.

Chrisleys' lawyer Alex Little said forgiveness corrects a deep injustice and restores two parents devoted to their family and their community.

President Trump recognized what Weve has argued from the start: Todd and Julie have been targeted due to their conservative values ​​and their high profile. Their prosecution was marred by multiple constitutional violations and political prejudices, said Little in a statement.

The Little Declaration has added, the Todd and Julies case is exactly the reason why the power of forgiveness exists. Thanks to President Trump, the Chrisley family can now start to heal and rebuild their lives.

Before the Chrisleys became stars of reality TV, they and a former trading partner submitted false documents to the banks of the Atlanta region to obtain fraudulent loans, prosecutors said during their trial. They accused the couple of spending sumptuous, then using new fraudulent loans to pay the old ones.

A panel of three judges from the 11th Circuit Court of United States last summer confirmed the convictions of Chrisleys, but found a legal error in the way in which the trial judge had calculated the sentence of Julie Chrisleys by holding her responsible for the entire banking fraud regime. The appeal committee referred its case to the lower court to summarize.

Savannah Chrisley spoke during the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she spoke of her parents' imprisonment. She then said that they had been persecuted by the thug prosecutors echoed the rhetoric of the criminal justice system when he faced investigations and his own criminal affairs.

She said Trump had been targeted for his policy and said her parents had also been targeted due to their conservative beliefs and high level.

I will never forget what the prosecutors said in the most democratic county of the State, before a judge appointed by Obama. He called us the southern Trumps, Savannah Chrisley said in his remarks during the Convention, adding, he thought it like an insult but, let me tell you, boy, I wear him like an honor of honor.

The author of the Associated Press Michelle L. Price contributed.

