Trump to draw all federal funds in Harvard on the mismanagement of the school by the campus anti -Semitism school





The Trump administration plans to cancel all the remaining federal contracts with Harvard University, one day after the president thought about billions of federal funds which had been awarded to the Ivy League school which he described as “very anti -Semitic” and to give them to business schools.

The new cuts that are worth around $ 100 million has been requested in a dismissed memo from federal agencies on Tuesday, according to a copy obtained by the position. The administration had already frozen about $ 3.2 billion in contracts and subsidies with Harvard.

The letter, signed by the Federal Commissioner for the Acquisition Services of the General Services Administration, Josh Gruenbaum, asks agencies to search for other suppliers ”for the services they previously paid in Harvard.

President Trump plans to draw all Harvard federal funds, according to a report. AP

We recommend that you terminate your agency for more convenience to each contract it determines did not comply with its standards and the transition to a new supplier The contracts which could be better maintained by an alternative.

The GSA letter said that it ordered the government to review Harvard contracts because the school refused to respond to the Trump administration requests to suppress anti -Semitism on campus and Endalled racial discrimination in its admission and hiring processes.

The letter also accuses Harvard of not having joined the decision of the Supreme Court of 2023 which prohibited positive action, and affirms that the admissions of the school always favor black and Hispanic candidates on their white and Asian counterparts.

The president had previously announced that he was drawing $ 3 billion in very anti -Semitic university subsidies. ” Reuters

“Harvard has not shown no indication to reform their admission process,” said GSA, stressing that the most famous American university has in fact started to offer a corrective mathematics course – described as “college mathematics” for incoming first -year students.

The memo adds: to the light of this deeply disturbing model, each agency should consider its contracts with the University of Harvard and determine if Harvard and its services effectively promote the agency's priorities. »»

A sample of Harvard federal contracts active from last year on the basis of USASPENDING.GOV data which could be on the cutting block include:

Other federal contracts potentially in accordance with Harvard removal from $ 527,000 for subscriptions to Harvard Management Management software, $ 523,000 for the University to seek the Impact on Energing Beverages and a $ 39,000 contract for graduate research services awarded in April, a source for Fox News told Fox News.

Graduated students hold Palestinian flags and sing when they went out to protest at the start at Harvard Yard, at Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass., Thursday, May 23, 2024. AP.

The other contracts that Harvard currently concludes with the government includes an agreement of $ 50,000 with the National Institutes of Health to seek the effects of coffee consumption and a contract of the Department of Internal Security worth $ 25,000 for the training of senior managers.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration warned that Harvard would not be eligible for additional federal funds and cited four main grievances: anti-Semitism, racial discrimination, abandonment of rigor and a lack of diversity of point of view.

Last month, the Trump administration signed a detailed letter to the President of the University, Alan Garber, describing more specific requests, in particular hiring based on merit, admissions based on merit, reform of international admissions, diversity from the point of view, the repression of anti -Semitism, stronger initiatives.

The new cuts were worth around $ 100 million. Xinhua / Shutterstock

The officials pushed the Ivy League school to enter negotiations and to prove its compliance.

If agencies find that Harvard is the only appropriate option, the administrator ordered them to provide a reason why the Ivy League should be preserved in the books of federal governments, according to Tuesday's letter, which was reported for the first time by the New York Times.

This decision should affect nine agencies, the release reported, although it is not immediately clear.

As you know, being a counterpart with the federal government is accompanied by deep responsibility and the commitment to respect all federal laws and to ensure the safeguard of taxpayers' money, the letter said.

President Donald Trump makes gestures during the annual observance of the National Memorial Day in the commemorative amphitheater, at the National Cemetery of Arlington in Arlington, Virginia, United States, May 26, 2025. Reuters

As a trustee for the taxpayer, the government has the duty to ensure that dollars of supply are directed to sellers and entrepreneurs who promote and defend the principles of non-discrimination and national interests.

The letter is the last climbing in a wider battle between Harvard and the White House while the commander -in -chief seeks to oblige universities, which he has long been accused of a leftist, to understand his agenda.

Garber reported plans to hold the field despite the financial blow at university.

“We have to be firm in our commitments to what we defend,” he told NPR on Tuesday. “In the end, we are to produce and disseminate knowledge and serve our nation and our world. When we fail, then we can expect to be attacked. ”

This photo taken on May 24, 2025 shows a view of the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the United States. Xinhua / Shutterstock

“We must all redouble our commitment to the good of the nation and the world. And I know that my colleagues leading him fully kiss him. ”

The position contacted Harvard for additional comments.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is also fighting to expel thousands of foreign students enrolled in Ivy League and called for school to put a list of all of its students in the United States in visas.

Harvard obtained a stay last week after an American judge temporarily blocked the White House to revoke Harvards' ability to register foreign students.

Trump castigated the school on Monday, accusing him of blocking his request for a list of all his foreign students.

The president

We are still waiting for Harvard's foreign students lists so that we can determine, after a ridiculous expenditure of billions of dollars, how many radicalized madmen, all disturbances, should not be released in our country, he said on Truth Social.

Harvard has nearly 6,800 international students registered in his current school year, which represents 27% of total registrations and a significant blow of his income from tuition fees.

The Ivy League school has an estimated value estimated at $ 53.2 billion. The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, recently suggested that the Trump administration could consider revoking Harvard tax exemption, allowing authorities to increase the rate on the endowment.

Last week, the Republicans put forward “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” by Trump, which increases taxes on allocations from 1.4% to 21%, which could mean about $ 850 million in additional taxes per year for Harvard.

In March, Columbia University fell to radical requests from the Trump administration for campus reforms after the government threatened to reduce $ 400 million in funding.

