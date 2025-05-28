



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that after putting the US (IWT) Water Treaty (IWT), India is resolved to use the more robust river system, adding that the previously “badly negotiated” terms of the agreement did not allow the country to use its just part of the resource. He said, “I would like to tell the young generation how this country was ruined. A more in -depth examination of the IWT will leave you shocked. It was decided that the dams built on the rivers of J&K would not be cleaned. For 60 years, these gates were never opened. Accordingly. The story continues below this announcement His comments occurred during a speech to celebrate 20 years of “the history of urban growth of Gujarat” when he reiterated that the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to put IWT in suspense was taken in response to the attack on Pahalgam on April 22. “The treaty has simply been suspended and they (Pakistan) already sweat abundantly. We have opened small doors to clean the dams, and there is already a flood there,” added Prime Minister Modi. While Prime Minister Modi had previously declared that the reactivation of the Industry Water Treaty (IWT) would depend on Pakistan ending his support for terrorism, on Tuesday marked the first time that he made specific details. He quoted, for example, a clause which prohibits India from conducting operations of dedication and rinsing in the Baglihar tanks and hydroelectric projects of the River on the Chenab river in Jammu-et-Cachemire. These dams were built fully in accordance with the 1960 water sharing agreement. Last week, India stated once again that the Industry Water Treaty with Pakistan will remain in “suspension” until Islamabad abjures “in a credible and irrevocably” support for cross -border terrorism, because “water and blood” cannot flow together. Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked Direct talks to India on Tuesday to resolve all questions, including cashmere, treaty and terrorism of the Indus. The story continues below this announcement His comments occurred during a visit to Irans Capital, Tehran, where the Prime Minister arrived as part of his visit to four countries. While addressing a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, said Sharif, we want to resolve all disputes, including the question of cashmere and the question of water, through negotiations and are also ready to speak to our neighbor on trade and the fight against terrorism.

