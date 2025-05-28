Politics
PM Modi on a four -state tour to launch development projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat and will visit more states before his anniversary of the governments on June 9, the day he was sworn in in his third mandate from last year. File | Photo credit: Ani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two -day trip to four states from Thursday, May 29, 2025) to launch numerous development projects, as he maintains an occupied route on tour different regions as the first anniversary of his third term approaches.
Prime Minister Modi will visit Sikkim, Western Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30, said an official statement.
He will start the tour by attending the Sikkim @ 50: where progress meets and the nature growth program maintained on Thursday, May 29, 2025) and poses the foundation stone and inaugurated several multiple development projects in Sikkim before addressing the rally.
In Western Bengal, he will throw the foundation stone of the city's gas distribution project in the districts of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar before inaugurating the new terminal of Patna airport in the Bihar in the evening.
Read also: PM Modi inaugurated 103 AMRIT BHART railway stations
Friday, May 30, 2025), he will inaugurate and throw the basic stone of development projects worth more than 48,520 crosses in Karakat, Bihar and to contact a public meeting.
In UP, he will throw the basic stone development projects and inauguer worth around 20,900 crosses in Kanpur Nagar and will be addressed to a public service, according to the press release.
Prime Minister Modi has done a state tour such as Rajasthan and Gujarat and will visit more states before his government's birthday on June 9, the day he was sworn in in his third term last year.
In his speeches, he mixed his development message with a difficult message in Pakistan according to the Sindoor operation.
Referring to its four -state tour, the press release indicates that the Sikkim government has planned a series of one -year activities under the theme of Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim, celebrating the essence of the cultural wealth of Sikkims, tradition, natural splendor and its history.
The projects that will be launched by him include a new 500 -bed district hospital worth more than 750 crosses in Namchi, a field letter in Sangachoeling and a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Atal Amrit Udyan in Sangkhola in Gangtok.
The City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar will be an important step towards expanding the CGD network in India, according to the press release.
The project, worth more than 1010 crosses, aims to provide natural gas piping to more than 2.5 Lakh households and more than 100 commercial establishments and industries, in addition to providing compressed natural gas (GNC) to the circulation of vehicles by establishing approximately 19 GNG stations in accordance with the targets of the minimum work program (MWP) stipulated by the government.
The new terminal at Patna airport was built at the cost of around 1,200 crore.
The PM Modi also lays the foundation stone of the new civil enclave at Bihta airport worth more than 1,410 crosses.
The projects that will be launched in Karakat include the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, Stage II (3×800 MW) in the district of Aurangabad worth more than 29,930 crores, which will aim to guarantee the energy security of Bihar and East of India. It will increase industrial growth, will create employment opportunities and provide affordable electricity in the region, according to the press release.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for various road projects in the state in addition to the construction of a new Ganga bridge between Buxar and Bhararali.
In the Uttar Pradesh, it will inaugurate the Chunniganj metro station in the Kanpur central metro station, which costs more than 2,120 crores. It will include 14 stations planned with five new underground stations incorporating the city's key monuments and commercial centers in the metro network.
It will distribute certificates and checks to the beneficiaries of the AYUSHMAN VAY VANDANA YOJNA, the national subsistence means and the PM SURYA GHART BIJLI YOJANA, added the press release.
Published – May 28, 2025 12:18
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-on-four-state-tour-to-launch-development-projects/article69628181.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The United States warns Americans not to go to Venezuela due to the risk of torture, removal
- University of North Carolina Athletics
- US Student Visa Appointments and Plans Side Media More Side | BBC News
- New Age Daka moderate earthquake disturbed parts of northeastern Bangladesh
- The chief of MQM exiled Altaf Hussain the urgent call to the PM Narendra Modi on Muhajirs | Latest news from India
- The British bioethanol plant is faced with closure after Trump trade contract.
- Football gossip: Al -Hilal Ultimatum for Captain Fernandes Fernandes from Manchester United – The gossip Wednesday
- The fall of Assad in Syria transformed Turkey and Saudi Arabia from rivals to partners. Will it last?
- Eric and Bernard serve a thriller while Vetts champions are decided
- Charles King Canada has a “critical moment” on the face, Trump 51. As promoting the State Claim
- PM Modi on a four -state tour to launch development projects
- Understanding, Treatment and Management of Bipolar Disorder: ShortwaveExBulletin