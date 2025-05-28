PM Modi on a four -state tour to launch development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat and will visit more states before his anniversary of the governments on June 9, the day he was sworn in in his third mandate from last year. File | Photo credit: Ani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two -day trip to four states from Thursday, May 29, 2025) to launch numerous development projects, as he maintains an occupied route on tour different regions as the first anniversary of his third term approaches.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Sikkim, Western Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30, said an official statement.

He will start the tour by attending the Sikkim @ 50: where progress meets and the nature growth program maintained on Thursday, May 29, 2025) and poses the foundation stone and inaugurated several multiple development projects in Sikkim before addressing the rally.

In Western Bengal, he will throw the foundation stone of the city's gas distribution project in the districts of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar before inaugurating the new terminal of Patna airport in the Bihar in the evening.

Friday, May 30, 2025), he will inaugurate and throw the basic stone of development projects worth more than 48,520 crosses in Karakat, Bihar and to contact a public meeting.

In UP, he will throw the basic stone development projects and inauguer worth around 20,900 crosses in Kanpur Nagar and will be addressed to a public service, according to the press release.

Prime Minister Modi has done a state tour such as Rajasthan and Gujarat and will visit more states before his government's birthday on June 9, the day he was sworn in in his third term last year.

In his speeches, he mixed his development message with a difficult message in Pakistan according to the Sindoor operation.

Referring to its four -state tour, the press release indicates that the Sikkim government has planned a series of one -year activities under the theme of Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim, celebrating the essence of the cultural wealth of Sikkims, tradition, natural splendor and its history.

The projects that will be launched by him include a new 500 -bed district hospital worth more than 750 crosses in Namchi, a field letter in Sangachoeling and a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Atal Amrit Udyan in Sangkhola in Gangtok.

The City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar will be an important step towards expanding the CGD network in India, according to the press release.

The project, worth more than 1010 crosses, aims to provide natural gas piping to more than 2.5 Lakh households and more than 100 commercial establishments and industries, in addition to providing compressed natural gas (GNC) to the circulation of vehicles by establishing approximately 19 GNG stations in accordance with the targets of the minimum work program (MWP) stipulated by the government.

The new terminal at Patna airport was built at the cost of around 1,200 crore.

The PM Modi also lays the foundation stone of the new civil enclave at Bihta airport worth more than 1,410 crosses.

The projects that will be launched in Karakat include the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, Stage II (3×800 MW) in the district of Aurangabad worth more than 29,930 crores, which will aim to guarantee the energy security of Bihar and East of India. It will increase industrial growth, will create employment opportunities and provide affordable electricity in the region, according to the press release.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for various road projects in the state in addition to the construction of a new Ganga bridge between Buxar and Bhararali.

In the Uttar Pradesh, it will inaugurate the Chunniganj metro station in the Kanpur central metro station, which costs more than 2,120 crores. It will include 14 stations planned with five new underground stations incorporating the city's key monuments and commercial centers in the metro network.

It will distribute certificates and checks to the beneficiaries of the AYUSHMAN VAY VANDANA YOJNA, the national subsistence means and the PM SURYA GHART BIJLI YOJANA, added the press release.