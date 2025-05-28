PM Narendra Modi to visit Sikkim, Western Bengal, Bihar and May 29 to 30: What is the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to embark on a two -day visit in four states of Thursday, May 29, to inaugurating foundation stones and profiles for development projects worth more than 69,000 crores.

Following an occupied itinerary at the perspective of the first anniversary of his third term, Prime Minister Modi should visit Sikkim, Western Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Thursday and Friday May 29 and 30), read an official declaration from the Prime Minister's office.

PM Modi at Sikkim

Prime Minister Modi will start his tour by participating in the Sikkim @ 50: where progress meets and nature maintains growth around 11 a.m. Thursday, May 29.

The program marks 50 years since the state of the North East reached the state under the theme of Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim. He will celebrate the rich history and traditions of the State as well as its natural splendor.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi should launch and throw the basic stone for several development projects in the state. This is in particular a brand new district hospital of 500 beds worth more than 750 crosses in the district of Namchi, a current route of passengers in Sangachoeling, Pelling in the GyalShing district, statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan in Sangkhola in the Gangtok district.

He will also release a commemorative piece, a piece of souvenirs and a marking of stamps of 50 years of state.

PM Modi in Western Bengal

After his several -hour visit to Sikkim, PM Modi will reach Western Bengal around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

He will lay the foundation stone of the CGD project in the districts of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. This will mark a major step towards the expansion of the city's gas distribution network (CGD) in the country.

BUT more than 1,010 crores, this project should provide natural gas to more than 2.5 LAKH households, more than 100 commercial and industries establishments. It will also provide a GNC in vehicle traffic thanks to the establishment of approximately 19 GNC stations in accordance with the targets of the minimum work program (MWP).

The official press release said this project will provide a practical, environmentally friendly and profitable fuel diet in the region, in addition to generating a job.

Bihar PM

After the Sikkim and the Western Bengal, the Prime Minister arrives in Patna du Bihar around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

It will inaugurate the newly built passenger terminal from Patna airport, which has reached a cost of around 1,200 crosses. It holds the ability to manage a passenger crore on an annual basis. He will also lay the foundation stone for the new civil enclave at Bihta airport, built for more than 1,410 crore.

Friday, Prime Minister Modi will throw the foundation stone and the development projects inaugurating worth more than 48,520 crosses in Karakat.

These include the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, Stage II (3×800 MW) in the district of Aurangabad, worth more than 29,930 crosses. This aims to ensure the energy safety of Bihar and Eastern India.

The Modi Modi also throws the basic stone for various road projects, such as the Patnaarrahsasasaram section four lanes from NH-119A, and the Varanasiranchikolkata (NH-319B) and Ramnagarkacchi Dargah Stretch (NH-119D) motorway. Another project to the point is the construction of a new Ganga bridge between Buxar and Bhararali.

The four -track project, the Patnagayadobhi section of NH22 (5,520 crores), an improvement in the highway and grade high in four lanes in the city of Gopalganj on NH27 will also be inaugurated on the same day.

PM in the Uttar Pradesh

In the Uttar Pradesh, the PM Modi will inaugurate the Chunniganj metro station in the Kanpur central metro station of the Kanpur metro railway project worth 2,120 crores.

This will have 14 planned stations, with five new underground stations which will integrate the key monuments of the city and commercial hubs. He will also inaulerate the widening and strengthening work of roads linked to the GT road.

The Prime Minister also laying the basic stone of a 220 kV substation in sector 28 at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) in Gautam Buddh Nagar. In addition, 132 KV subjugations worth more than 320 crores at Ecotech-8 and Ecotech-10 will be inaugurated in the Grand Noida.

In addition to several other projects, Prime Minister Modi will distribute certificates and checks to the beneficiaries of the AYUSHMAN VAY VANDANA YOJNA PM, the national mission of means of subsistence and PM SURYA GHART BIJLI YOJANA.

In recent times, Prime Minister Modi has visited states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat. He should visit more cities before finishing a year since he was sworn in for the third time on June 9 of last year.