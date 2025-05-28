Politics
PM Narendra Modi to visit Sikkim, Western Bengal, Bihar and May 29 to 30: What is the agenda
Following an occupied itinerary at the perspective of the first anniversary of his third term, Prime Minister Modi should visit Sikkim, Western Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Thursday and Friday May 29 and 30), read an official declaration from the Prime Minister's office.
PM Modi at Sikkim
Prime Minister Modi will start his tour by participating in the Sikkim @ 50: where progress meets and nature maintains growth around 11 a.m. Thursday, May 29.
The program marks 50 years since the state of the North East reached the state under the theme of Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim. He will celebrate the rich history and traditions of the State as well as its natural splendor.
During his visit, Prime Minister Modi should launch and throw the basic stone for several development projects in the state. This is in particular a brand new district hospital of 500 beds worth more than 750 crosses in the district of Namchi, a current route of passengers in Sangachoeling, Pelling in the GyalShing district, statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan in Sangkhola in the Gangtok district.
He will also release a commemorative piece, a piece of souvenirs and a marking of stamps of 50 years of state.
PM Modi in Western Bengal
After his several -hour visit to Sikkim, PM Modi will reach Western Bengal around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.
He will lay the foundation stone of the CGD project in the districts of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. This will mark a major step towards the expansion of the city's gas distribution network (CGD) in the country.
BUT more than 1,010 crores, this project should provide natural gas to more than 2.5 LAKH households, more than 100 commercial and industries establishments. It will also provide a GNC in vehicle traffic thanks to the establishment of approximately 19 GNC stations in accordance with the targets of the minimum work program (MWP).
The official press release said this project will provide a practical, environmentally friendly and profitable fuel diet in the region, in addition to generating a job.
Bihar PM
After the Sikkim and the Western Bengal, the Prime Minister arrives in Patna du Bihar around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
It will inaugurate the newly built passenger terminal from Patna airport, which has reached a cost of around 1,200 crosses. It holds the ability to manage a passenger crore on an annual basis. He will also lay the foundation stone for the new civil enclave at Bihta airport, built for more than 1,410 crore.
Friday, Prime Minister Modi will throw the foundation stone and the development projects inaugurating worth more than 48,520 crosses in Karakat.
These include the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, Stage II (3×800 MW) in the district of Aurangabad, worth more than 29,930 crosses. This aims to ensure the energy safety of Bihar and Eastern India.
The Modi Modi also throws the basic stone for various road projects, such as the Patnaarrahsasasaram section four lanes from NH-119A, and the Varanasiranchikolkata (NH-319B) and Ramnagarkacchi Dargah Stretch (NH-119D) motorway. Another project to the point is the construction of a new Ganga bridge between Buxar and Bhararali.
The four -track project, the Patnagayadobhi section of NH22 (5,520 crores), an improvement in the highway and grade high in four lanes in the city of Gopalganj on NH27 will also be inaugurated on the same day.
PM in the Uttar Pradesh
In the Uttar Pradesh, the PM Modi will inaugurate the Chunniganj metro station in the Kanpur central metro station of the Kanpur metro railway project worth 2,120 crores.
This will have 14 planned stations, with five new underground stations which will integrate the key monuments of the city and commercial hubs. He will also inaulerate the widening and strengthening work of roads linked to the GT road.
The Prime Minister also laying the basic stone of a 220 kV substation in sector 28 at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) in Gautam Buddh Nagar. In addition, 132 KV subjugations worth more than 320 crores at Ecotech-8 and Ecotech-10 will be inaugurated in the Grand Noida.
In addition to several other projects, Prime Minister Modi will distribute certificates and checks to the beneficiaries of the AYUSHMAN VAY VANDANA YOJNA PM, the national mission of means of subsistence and PM SURYA GHART BIJLI YOJANA.
In recent times, Prime Minister Modi has visited states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat. He should visit more cities before finishing a year since he was sworn in for the third time on June 9 of last year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/india/pm-modi-to-visit-sikkim-west-bengal-bihar-and-up-on-may-29-30-19611669.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan slame The “inflammatory monologue” of Modi, urges India to honor the international order – Pakistan
- Byu Voetbal lands former Oregon signor Alai Kalaniuvalu
- A series of earthquakes hit Manibur
- Trump forgives Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to banking fraud and tax crimes
- Nigel Farage joins seven points in advance on work in the red wall while the support of the reform increases
- Unveiled: English ladies cricket becomes match-fixing target
- Gaza Hunger stimulates chaos on the first day of the help distribution effort supported by the United States
- Donald Trump offers the protection of the defense of the free golden dome of Canada if it abandons sovereignty
- The Shashi Tharoor Attack Congress to rent the PM Modi for Operation Sindoor
- The enormous improvement of the huge mobile signal in the countryside is now covering the area larger than 66,000 soccer pitches.
- ITTF CEO apologizes for AGM -chaos in the midst of voice wrapper
- Hawaii Kilauea volcanoes with 1000 feet tall