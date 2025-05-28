



An old mine cart is parked outside the Historical Museum of the County of Gila in Globe, Arizona. Mining is still part of the local economy, but many residents of the region have low -wage jobs that make them eligible for Medicaid.

Toggle legend Linda Gross for Kff Health News

Globe, Arizona. Like many residents of this copper city in the mountains east of Phoenix, Debbie Cox knows many people on Medicaid.

COX, who is a real estate manager in a real estate company in Globe, has tenants who are on the security security program. And to the refuge of domestic violence where she volunteers as president of the board of directors, said Cox, the staff always seeks to register women and their children if possible.

But Cox, who is 65, has mixed feelings about Medicaid.

“It is not that I don't see the need. I see the need literally every week,” she said. “I also see the need to reorganize it considerably because it has been enjoyed for so long.”

It was not difficult to find people in the globe like Cox with complicated views of Medicaid.

Debbie Cox, a real estate director, says she has tenants who need Medicaid to obtain medical care, but she also thinks that the program must be reinforced to avoid abuse.

Toggle legend Linda Gross for Kff Health News

Gila County, where Globe is located, is a conservative place that almost 70% of voters were devoted to President Donald Trump in November. And the concerns about government waste are deep.

Like many rural communities, it is also a place where people came to assess government health insurance. The number of residents of the County of Gila on Medicaid and the health insurance program for related children has almost doubled in the past 15 years, according to data from the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. Today, nearly 4 out of 10 residents are on one of the health insurance plans for low and moderate income or those who have a handicap.

Thus, since the Republicans of the Chamber adopted plans to reduce around $ 716 billion in Medicaid, the national debate that takes place on the program arrives near his home for many residents of the globe, even if some are hosting the prospect of stricter rules and less public spending.

For a breeder

For Heather Heisler, the issues are high. Her husband has been on Medicaid for years.

“We are breeders, and there is not much money in breeding,” said Heisler, who obtains his own health care from the Indian health service. “Most people think there are, but there is none.”

Heisler sold the crafts outside the former Globe County prison during a recent Friday evening when the city organized a street fair in the city center with food trucks and live music.

She said Medicaid was particularly useful after her husband had an accident on the ranch. A forklift made a touch, and he had to have a part of his amputated left foot.

“If something is happening, he is able to go to the doctor,” she said. “Go to the emergency room, get medication.”

She shook her head when asked what would happen if he lost the blanket. “It would be very bad for him,” she said.

Among other things, the “big and beautiful bill” adopted by the Republicans of the Chamber would require MEDICAID registrations at the age of work to prove that they are used or in search of work. The bill, which has advanced in the Senate, would also require more documents from people to prove that they are eligible.

Difficult applications can dissuade many people from registering in Medicaid, even if they are eligible, have noted researchers. And the non -partisan congress budget office estimates that more than 10 million people will likely lose medicaid and chip insurance as part of the House Republican Plan.

This would reverse the major gains made possible by the 2010 affordable care law which enabled millions of adults with low income and the working age in places like Globe to obtain health insurance.

More people with health insurance

Nationally, Medicaid and Chip have developed considerably over the past two decades, with registrations for programs from around 56 million in 2005 to more than 78 million last year, according to federal data.

“Medicaid has always played an important role,” said Joan Alker, who directs Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. “But his role has not increased only over the past two decades. He has really intervened to respond to many gaps in our health care system.”

This is particularly true in rural areas, where the share of disabled people is higher, residents have lower income and communities depend on industries with lean health benefits such as agriculture and retail.

In Globe, the former mayor Fernando Shipipley said he had seen this in the first hand.

“Many people think:” Oh, it's the people who don't work. “Not necessarily,” said Shippley, who operates a state farm office in front of the rusty leftovers of the old Dominion Copper Mine. “If you are a single parent with two children and you earn $ 20 an hour,” he added, “you don't join the ends. You have to pay the rent; you have to feed these children.”

Fernando Shipipley is the former mayor of Globe, Arizona. He says that many people who count on Medicaid work and would otherwise be able to afford health care for their families.

Toggle legend Linda Gross for Kff Health News

Not far away, at the local hospital, some low -wage workers at the registration office and in household interview are getting health care thanks to Medicaid, said director Harold Dupper. “As much as you want to pay all $ 75,000 or $ 80,000 per year, the hospital could not stay in business if it was the payroll,” he said, noting the financial challenges encountered by rural hospitals.

The growing importance of Medicaid in places like the globe helps to explain why republican efforts to reduce the program are faced with so much resistance, even among the conservatives.

“There was a change in the attitude of the public, and in particular the voters on the right, that sometimes the government plays a role in the creation of health care.” And if you remove this health care, people will be angry. ”

Ward's Washington, DC, Business, Fabrizio Ward, Survey for Trump, among other customers. He also works for a coalition trying to protect Medicaid.

At the same time, many communities where Medicaid has become more vital in recent years remains very politically conservative.

More than two -thirds of nearly 300 American counties with the greatest growth of Medicaid and Chip since 2008 supported Trump in the last elections, according to a KFF Health News analysis of the voting results and registration data from Georgetown. Many of these counties are in deep states such as Kentucky, Louisiana and Montana.

Voters in places like these are more likely to worry about government waste, according to polls. In a recent national survey, 75% of Republicans said they thought that waste, fraud and MEDICAIDE abuses are a major problem.

The real scale of this waste is strongly debated, although many analysts think that relatively few registrants abuse the program.

Mountains of mine residues or waste, above the valley where Globe is located, Arizona. The region has been an operating center in copper since the 19th century.

Toggle legend Linda Gross for Kff Health News

Nevertheless, all over the world, the republican arguments that the cups will rationalize Medicaid seem to resonate.

Rick Uhl retired stocked chairs and helped clean after lunch in the center for the elderly.

“There is a lot of waste, money that is not counted,” said UHL. “I think it's a shame.”

UHL said he had been saddened by political resentment, but he said he was encouraged by the aggressive efforts of the Trump administration to reduce public spending.

Back at Street Fair Downtown, David Sander, who is also retired, said that he doubted that Medicaid would be really cut.

“I heard that they really don't cut it,” said Sander. “It's my understanding.”

Sander and his wife, Linda, took care of an embroidery selling stand that Linda makes. They also have a neighbor on Medicaid.

“She couldn't live without it,” said Linda Sander. “I could not afford to have an apartment, do your bills and survive.”

KFF Health News is a national editorial hall that produces in -depth journalism on health problems and is one of the main KFF operating programs The independent source for health policies, survey and journalism.

