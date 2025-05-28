Elon Musk “ disappointed '' by the tax bill “ Big Beautiful '' by Donald Trump





Watch: Elon Musk says he is “disappointed” from “Big and Beautiful Bill” by Trump, interview with CBS Sunday Morning

Elon Musk criticized one of Donald Trump's signature policies, marking a break with the American president whom he helped to win the re -election in 2024.

Last week, the House of Representatives of the United States narrowly adopted what Trump calls for his “big and beautiful” bill, which includes tax alternatives from several villages and a commitment to increase defense expenses. He will now go to the Senate.

Tech Titan Musk told the US BBC CBS News partner that he was “disappointed” by the plan, who, according to him, “undermines” the work he has done for the president to reduce expenses.

Musk was enlisted as TSAR to reduce Trump costs – ending the funds for American foreign aid among other projects – before announcing that he would take a step back.

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly,” said Musk in the CBS interview on Sunday morning, a clip of which was published by the broadcaster before the transmission.

He continued by arguing that Trump's plan “increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it”.

It is believed that the legislation could increase the deficit – or the difference between what the United States government spends and the income it receives – from around $ 600 billion (444 billion) in the next fiscal year.

In addition, the bill “undermines the work that the DOGE team does”, said Musk, using the acronym of the cost reduction body, the government's ministry for efficiency.

Referring to Trump's nickname for legislation, Musk told CBS: “I think that a bill can be great or beautiful. I don't know if it may be both.”

Musk's intervention highlights the current tension within Trump's republican party on tax and expenses, which were faced with a difficult passage through the chamber due to the opposition of different wings of the party.

Long Political Priority of Trump, the legislation undertakes to soon extend the tax reductions adopted during its first administration in 2017, as well as to provide an influx of money for defense expenses and finance the mass deportations of the president.

The bill also offers to increase the debt ceiling to $ 4 billion – which means the limit of the amount of money that the government can borrow to pay its bills.

Musk's comments on the question involve a growing distance from Trump, which he helped to propel himself to the White House last year with donations of more than $ 250 million.

They come after the billionaire recently committed to taking a step back from Doge. Musk said he wanted to help the government reduce $ 1 tn of dollars by canceling contracts and reducing government workforce.

In April, the DOGE website said that around 175 billion dollars have already been saved, but an BBC analysis of this figure shows that it lacks evidence.

Musk also said last week that he planned to make political expenses “much less” in the future and that he was determined to lead the Tesla electric car company for another five years.

Tesla has faced demonstrations, boycotts and a drop in sales on Musk's work as a Doge chef, including her controversial efforts to dismiss thousands of federal workers and brake foreign aid.

Musk defended his actions in his comments last week, saying: “I did what should be done.” He and Trump previously justified the cuts with regard to what they considered fraud and abuse in federal spending.

