The Congress urges Prime Minister Modi to break the silence on repeated American claims on the Indian-Pakistani ceasefire | Latest news from India

On Wednesday, the Congress urged Prime Minister Narendra Moda to break his “silence” on the repeated allegations of the Trump administration on the way in which the “ceasefire” of India-Pakistan was caused. The American president has repeatedly said that he has helped settle tensions between India and Pakistan. (PTI)

The secretary general of the Congress in Manager, Jairam Ramesh, said: “The Prime Minister should make the country know if it is true that the American secretary Howard Luttnick made a declaration to the American international trade based in New York on May 23, 2025 swearing that President Trump used his rate to negotiate an” anticipated hint “.

There was no immediate reaction from the government, but he argued that the understanding of India-Pakistan on the cessation of hostilities has arrived following direct negotiations between the two parties.

In an article on X, Ramesh also said: “Mr. Luttnick follows the traces of President Trump himself who made this assertion 8 times in 11 days in 3 different countries. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has echoed and also mentioned a” neutral site “for discussions between India and Pakistan”.

“Pradhan Mantri CHUPPI TODO (Brise your silence, Prime Minister),” he added.

The American president has repeatedly said that he has helped settle tensions between India and Pakistan. The India carried out precision strikes under operation Sindoor on terrorist infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which killed 26 people. After Indian action, Pakistan tried to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. Indian forces have launched a fierce counterattack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the military confrontation after four days of intense cross -border drones and missiles. On May 10, US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan had accepted a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of “mediated” talks by Washington.