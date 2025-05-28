The Shashi Tharoor Attack Congress to rent the PM Modi for Operation Sindoor





The struggle between the congress and Shashi Tharoor intensified Wednesday after the party leaders expressed its dissatisfaction with the remark of the deputy to Panama that the government of the BJP made the first cross -border surgical strike, sources said. The declared position of the congress was that six surgical strikes were carried out during the UPA diet, but these were never published. Congress spokesman Pawan Khera also published a former interview with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in which he said that many surgical strikes had been carried out under the UPA. The best brass is upset by Tharoor because there is a feeling within the party that it gives a shot to the government of Narendra Modi after Operation Sindoor, where India destroyed terrorist camps and struck military sites in Pakistan. Congress believes that the government is in the background after the ceasefire suddenly and that the question should be raised. MP Thiruvananthapuram is currently heading one of India's multi-party delegations in Panama after completing his visit to the United States. Udit Raj, the main leader of the party, also attacked Shashi Tharoor for praising the Narendra Modi government, calling it “spokesperson for the Super BJP”. Raj said Tharoor was doing a better job to rent Prime Minister Modi than any member of the BJP, adding that the center took an undue credit for army actions. “The deputy for Congress Shashi Tharoor is the super spokesperson for the BJP, and what the leaders of the BJP do not say when it was a question of speaking in favor of Prime Minister Modi and the government, he is”, was quoted as saying of the Ani news agency. Udit Raj reacted to the previous remarks of the deputy for the Shashi Tharoor congress in Panama where he declared that the approach of India towards terrorism had changed and that the terrorists now know that they would be taken care of. “Previous governments were not like the current one. This government will do nothing, but they will always take the credit,” Raj told Ani. Organizing the 2016 surgical strike and the Balakot strike in 2019, Tharoor said: “What has changed in recent years is that the terrorists have also realized that they will have a price to pay; on this subject, that there is no doubt. When, for the first time, India hit the control line between Uri and Pakistan in September 2016.” Tharoor pointed out that India had not crossed the loc during the Kargil War, adding that in 2019, India went further by crossing not only the loc, but even the international border to avenge the death of Indian Jawans in the Pulwama attacks. The total delegation led by Tharoor is now in Panama for a three -day state visit. The delegation includes other parliamentarians, including Sarfaraz Ahmed, GM Harish Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Mallikarjun Devda, Milind Deora and former Indian ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Sandhu. Posted by: SAYAN GANGULY Posted on: May 28, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/udit-raj-calls-shashi-tharoor-bjp-super-spokesperson-as-he-defends-op-sindoor-2731829-2025-05-28

