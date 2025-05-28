



Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

Donald Trump said it would cost Canada 61 billion dollars to be part of his ambitious gold anti -missile defense shield, but that it would be free if Ottawa abandoned his sovereignty to become the 51st American state.

I said in Canada, who wanted to be part of our fabulous golden dome system, that it will cost $ 61 billion if they remain a separate but uneven country, but will cost zero dollar if they become our 51st cherished state, the American president wrote on his social platform of truth on Tuesday. They plan to offer!

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, said: the Prime Minister was clear at each occasion, including in his conversations with President Trump, that Canada is an independent and sovereign nation, and will remain one.

The United States and Canada already have a defense agreement, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), which includes detection of ballistic missile attacks. The responsibilities of Canadas in Norad were presented under the spotlight while the Arctic Circle appears as the new front line in a geopolitical competition with Russia and China.

Carney’s spokesman added that the Prime Minister had large-scale and constructive discussions with American counterparts who include the strengthening of Norad and related initiatives such as the Golden Dome.

Carney told journalists last week that his country's participation in the Golden Dome had been discussed at a high level, although he did not put any prices on his involvement. I'm not sure that we are negotiating on this subject, he added.

We are aware that we have a capacity, if we choose, to complete the Dome of gold with investments and a partnership.

Recommended

It is likely that Canada should be involved in Golden Dome in one way or another, given an intercontinental ballistic missile from Russia, one of the threats that the shield would be designed to intercept, would fly over northern Canada to reach the United States.

This seems to be a significant negotiation, there is no way for Canada to pay more than $ 61 billion, said Richard Shimooka, a defense expert and principal researcher at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, a reflection group based in Ottawa.

The idea is extremely risky on the technical level, its inaccurate details. There are enormous risks involved in this system, this system is similar to a moon moons with very fragile political and financial support in the United States, he said.

Last week, Trump said that the project would cost $ 175 billion, promising to make it operational at the end of its presidential term. Using space interceptors, the shield would protect against sophisticated threats such as hypersonic missiles, advanced cruise missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles launched by American opponents.

However, the designed network of space interceptors requires technology that does not exist, which means that the Dome Doré is facing considerable development obstacles. The non -partisan congress budget office also considered that the development and launch of space interceptors could cost up to $ 542 billion over 20 years.

Earlier Tuesday, King Charles opened the Parliament of Canadas as a sign of freedom from countries at a time of increased tensions with Trump and the United States. During his second term, the president pushed several times to make Canada separate from America.

Recommended

King Charless's speech described the increased Canada of defense spending while the world is faced with unprecedented challenges, generating uncertainties through continents with regard to peace and stability.

In March, Canada concluded an agreement of $ 6 billion Canadian ($ 4.3 billion US dollars) with Australia to develop an advanced Arctic Arctic Radar system that would provide early coverage of the American Canade to the Arctic.

A key element in the modernization plan of Canada Norad, the long -range surveillance capacities of radar systems and monitoring of threats will detect and dissuade threats across the North, said Carney when the agreement was announced.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9336bd99-8340-49c6-a9a1-25a76964b2b4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos