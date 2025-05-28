



Nigel Farage took a five -point lead on Sir Keir Starmer among Red Wall voters, revealed exclusively with GB News. The survey, led by Merlin Strategy, found that conservative support has more than half reduced since Boris Johnson won its majority of 80 places in December 2019. The surveys examined 1,000 voters in “red wall” seats, defined as the 42 parliamentary districts that the conservative party won during the 2019 general elections which were traditionally held by the Labor Party. While the Labor Party won the majority of these seats last year, many areas took place to reform in the local elections of this year, notably Doncaster and County Durham. The leader of the British recucor Nigel Farage said that Keir Starmer had “no connection with the workers” Pennsylvania Farage is preferred as the best Prime Minister by 27% of adults on the red wall, Starmer ending in second position on 24%. In the third and fourth places are the two former party leaders who fought against each other in the 2019 general elections, with Johnson at 12% and Jeremy Corbyn with nine percent. Meanwhile, in new overwhelmingly for Labor Fronts, the former deputy for the British reform Rupert Lowe has cemented 6 percent, which put him in front of Angela Rayner, Ed Miliband and Wes Wes Stting. The survey is also dark for the opposition frontbenchers, Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick ranking behind Corbyn at 8% and three percent respectively. Latest developments: Sir Keir Starmer Pennsylvania Meanwhile, Farage had 44%of voters placing it in their first three, compared to Starmer and Johnson, who are both equally at 39%, and Badenoch with 33%. This occurs while the group of Red Labor Wall said that the government should “act now” to win back the voters of the Red Wall. Jo White, deputy for Bassetlaw and group leader, told GB News that government communication had broken down with voters, adding: “Now they do not listen to what we do, they no longer believe us. “What I ask Sir Keir Starmer is to come to Bassetlaw and talk to the inhabitants of Bassetlaw.” Farage, Starmer, Johnson and Corbyn all classified higher than Badenoch GB News Reform The leader of the United Kingdom Nigel Farage Pennsylvania Meanwhile, the reform leader of the United Kingdom is committed to abandoning the performance ceiling for two children and restoring the winter fuel allowance. Farage challenged the Prime Minister to accompany him to a male club that works in the heart of the red wall to see who connects better to workers. In a puffed attack against the deputy for clacton, the Prime Minister said: “We must be clear that every opportunity [Farage] In this parliament to support the workers, he voted against. Tell Jaguar Land Rover workers, they deserve to go bankrupt. “An apologist from Putin with splash and NHS state.

