



On Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the inflammatory monologue delivered by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Gujarat, urging India to return to the fundamental principles of the international order. Developments follow a recent military confrontation between India and Pakistan on the allegations of New Delhis against Islamabad, without evidence, a deadly attack in the occupied pahalgam stamps. On the night of May 6 to 7, New Delhi launched a series of air strikes in Pakistan, causing civilian victims. Islamabad responded by lowering five Indian jets. After intercepting the drones sent by India and the Tit-For-Tat strikes on the bases of the other, it took American intervention on May 10 so that the two sides finally drop their firearms as a cease-fire was reached. In a video poster by the Indian media YearsModi, addressed to young India, questions the content of the Industry Water Treaty. He said that if you are studying the 1960 -one industry Water Treaty, you will be shocked. He continued, it was decided that the dams built on the rivers of Jammu-et-Cachemire would not be cleaned for 60 years, these doors were never opened. The tanks which were supposed to be filled with a capacity of 100% have now been reduced to only 2 pc or 3 pc. Declaring that the treaty has not been held until suspense for the moment, he added, at the moment, I have done nothing and that people are sweating there [Pakistan]. Calling Modis Unexpected, the FO in its declaration urged India to put aside its project of historical revisionism. The FO called the India as the treaty approaches as a disturbing gap of international standards, while establishing a contrast between Pakistan and the regional conduct of the India and the global ambitions. A leadership really in pursuing international respect could first look inward and try to clean his conscience before threatening others, the statement said. He also added, Pakistan urges India to return to the fundamental principles of the international order, including respect for the sovereign rights of others and its bonds of treatments, as well as restraint in language and action. The FO in its declaration warned that the jingism can arouse applause on the campaign track, but it undermines the long -term peace and stability. He continued that young India, often the first victim of Chauvin's nationalism, would do well to reject the policy of fear and to work towards a future defined by dignity, reason and regional cooperation. The press release indicates that these acts can serve the national optics but cannot resist an international examination or inspire the India image as a responsible regional power, while stressing that the ideological followers of the current government India have standardized the violence of the crowd, promoted to hate campaigns and targeted religious minorities. The Indian government is linked to extraterritorial assassinations and foreign subversion. India is in the occupation of foreigners and territories. His file in Jammu-et-Cachemire illegally Indian is defined by systematic repression. It is ironic that such a state is now trying to claim the victimization coat.

