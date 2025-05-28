Donald Trump says Golden Dome would cost Canada 61 billion US dollars





US President Donald Trump has set Canada to join his Golden Dome anti -missile defense system and has renewed his threat of annexation in the process.

Trump posted Tuesday on his SocialPlateForm Tuesday he cost Canada $ 61 billion to join the golden dome “if they remain a separate but uneven” nation “, but will not cost” if they become our 51st darling state “.

He said Canada “plans” the offer.

This occurs the same day that the discourse of the throne was pronounced in the king of Parliament by the Parliament, during which he affirmed the sovereignty of Canada and Prime Minister Mark Carney committed his government to join a major European defense resettlement plan.

Carney told Power & Politics of CBC an interview following the speech it hopes that Canada will be able to join Rearm Europe by July 1, in a stage to reduce the country's dependence in the United States for weapons and ammunition.

Look | Mark Carney talks about European military accumulation:

Ottawa in talks on European military accumulation

Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a head-of-head interview with Power & Politics, David Cochrane on Tuesday, that he had had increasing specificity conversations with the main European partners on Canada being part of a construction of their industrial defense base. Carney said he wanted to see something concrete there at Canada's Day.

Trump's social mediapost also marks the first time he has allowed his threat of “51st state” since his meeting with the Oval office in Washington, DC, on May 6.

He could rekindle tensions between the two nations, the next few days Hoekstra, the American ambassador to Canada, said the annexation saga was over.

“Continue. If Canadians want to continue talking about it, it's their business,” Hoekstratold CBC News last week. “I'm not talking about it; Donald Trump is not talking about it.”

In response to the Trump post, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister's office said that federal government officials discussed security-related problems with the United States, including the Golden Dome, then the US aerospace defense command (NORAD).

“The Prime Minister was clear on each occasion, including in his conversations with President Trump, that Canada is an independent and sovereign nation, and will remain one,” the spokesman said in a statement to CBC News.

“The Canadians have given the Prime Minister a strong mandate to negotiate new security and complete economic relations with the United States. To this end, the Prime Minister and his ministers have large-scale and constructive discussions with their American counterparts. These discussions naturally include the strengthening of Norad and related initiatives such as Dome Golden.”

The dome could cost hundreds of billions

The Dome Dome plan is modeled after the Iron Dome which offers Israel of the Roquettes, but it aims to be more complex and hundreds of times larger.

Trump and other American officials say that the system would be able to block missiles from other countries and space, by pulling existing technologies with future technology that does not yet exist. He said last week that Canada wanted to “hang on” to the system and pay for its “share”.

The president said that the dome will cost $ 175 billion in the United States and will be built in three years, but some experts say it would probably take over 20 years requiring the membership of several administrations and would cost up to 1 dollars.

The plan was condemned by China and raised concerns in the possibility of triggering a spatial arms race with China, Russia and other countries that have or developed military spatial capacities.

