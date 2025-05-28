Politics
The fall of Assad in Syria transformed Turkey and Saudi Arabia from rivals to partners. Will it last?
Beirut – Sunni regional powerhouses Türkiye And Saudi Arabia have had a complicated and often controversial relationship over the years. But their ties were warmed considerably after Bashar Assad was overthrown in neighboring Syria in a lightning Rebellious offensive in December.
Since then, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have worked to stabilize the new government in Damascus and resort to Syria in the international lap.
It was therefore not surprising that the first stumble abroad that Syria Ahmad al-Shara, leader who has become a leader Made in the capital of the kingdom of Riyadh and Ankara, the Turkish capital.
This new amiability of Turkey-Saudi was exhibited during the visit of American president Donald Trump in the Middle East earlier this month, when he held a surprise meeting with Al-Sharaa in Riyadh. Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin salman was in the room, while the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined the meeting by phone.
When Trump announced that he was raising sanctions imposed on SyriaHe credited the Crown Prince and Erdogan to persuade him to take the plunge.
There have been regional and ideological reasons for the Dinde-Saudi rivalry in the past, according to Sinem Cengiz, Turkish researcher in Qatar University Gulf Studies Center.
The two countries benefit from the status of so-called states of the intermediate powers which are influential worldwide but do not have the weight of large powers which have fueled competition for regional domination, she said.
Both also have different approaches to political Islam. Turkey supported the Muslim Brotherhood, a Panarabian Islamist movement that Saudi Arabia considers a terrorist organization, just like several other countries in the Middle East.
After the 2011 Arab Spring swept the region, Turkey openly supported popular uprisings while the kingdom remained circumspect. However, Ankara and Riyadh have supported the anti-Assad factions in Syria the 13 -year civil war.
When Saudi Arabia and Qatar, another rich Arab state of the Gulf, had a Diplomatic bounchup in 2017, Turkey reached with Qatar.
The lowest point of relationships occurred in 2018 when A team hit Saudi killed Jamal Khashoggi A Saudi citizen and an American resident who wrote critically on the Saudi government of the Washington Post at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
Turkish officials who had access to audio recordings in the interior of the consulate allegedly alleged that Khashoggi had been killed in an operation premeditated by Saudi agents and dismembered with a bone saw. Prince Mohammed admitted that the murder was subject to his watch, but denied having ordered him, although we, the intelligence agencies, believe that he did it.
Analysts say that the ASSADS fall and that the new reality in Syria has intensified a thaw that was already underway between the two main American allies.
Hesham Alghannam, Saudi political scientist and non-resident scholar to the Carnegie Middle East Center reflection group, says it was a momentum that has considerably transformed the relations of Turkey-Saudi. “”
Their interests have lined up in a post-Assad Syria, so the two went from rivalry to pragmatic cooperation, said Alghannam.
Ankara and Riyadh shared concerns about the influence disproportionate by Irans in Syria under Assad who disappeared with the ouster of Assad and the two now want to ensure that Tehran “ “ does not stage a return, he added.
They also had their own security problems in Türkiye in Syria because of its long unstable border with Syria and the Turkish Kurdish groups which asked for refuges with Syrian Kurds.
For its part, the kingdom was worried about the smuggling of the very addictive captagon of the region, a stimulant of the amphetamine type which had been a main source of income for Assad.
Their mutual need to counter Iran, to manage the instability of Syria and to shape a government led by the Sunni (Post-Assad) has favored a partnership, said Alghannam.
Riyadh and Ankara also recently established a united front to counterbalance Israel, who was wary of Al-Sharaa, formerly a leader of a militant group linked to Al-Qaida.
Since the fall of Assad, Israel has launched air strikes, has seized an unpathed buffer zone inside Syria and has threatened to invade the Druze religious minority after Druze factions clashed with the new Syrian security forces under Al-Sharaa.
The Saudi joint lobbying of Turkey has helped persuade Trump despite the opposition in the strongest ally of Israel of Washington in the region to raise American sanctions against Syria, “in the interest of avoiding any new destabilization, said Cangiz.
Today, Saudi Arabia and Turkey believe that, like Iran, in the past, Israel plays an equally disruptive role in Syria, “she added.
With the lifting of Western sanctions paving the way for lucrative reconstruction agreements and other investments in the New Syria, analysts say that the alignment of Riyadh-Ukara should continue.
Cengiz said that neither Riyad nor Ankara can dominate in Syria, therefore to maximize their respective interests, Turkey and Saudi Arabia will have to continue to find ways to work together for a win-win result. “”
Alghannam noted other signs of warming relations, including the renewal earlier this month of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council for a long time, an organization responsible for promoting cooperation in the political, military, intelligence and economic sectors.
There will be sales of arms, he said, pointing to Saudi interests in Turkish drones, as well as the efforts of joint reconstruction in Syria.
Although their rivalry can always resurface, the trend towards cooperation in Türkiye-Saudi is likely to persist, “he concluded.
Salem El Yami, former manager of the Saudi ministry and political analyst, said that the new leaders of Syria will have an important role to play to balance links with allies rather than playing them against each other.
If Turkish Saudi coordination succeeds in Syria … We can expect it to contribute to Syrian stability and, therefore, to the state of calm and stability in the region, he said.
