Trump threatens to retain California funding at the transgender athlete in Jurupa Valley High from Riverside County





Jurupa Valley, California (KABC)-In an article on social networks Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump threatened to retain federal funding from California because the state, he said, under governor Gavin Newsom, “continues to illegally allow” men to play in female sports “.” “”

In a statement published on the Trump Social Media Social Media website, the president quoted the case of Ab Hernandez, a junior at the Jurupa Valley high school who participates in athletics girls.

Three other schools in southern California – Jserra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, and Crean Lutheran High School of Irvine – have gathered against the policy of California Interscholastic Federation allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls.

The CIF is the board of directors of California High School Sports.

Hernandez won titles in the triple and length jump this month during the playoffs on track and on the field of CIF Southern Section. Trump said Hernandez's participation is not fair and completely degrading for women and girls. “

The California High Sports Director of Lycée modifies its rules after President Trump threatened to retain federal funding against transgender athletes.

He said that “large-scale” federal funding in California will be retained, perhaps permanently, if the State does not comply with a decree it signed in February to prohibit these female sports athletes.

Trump noted Newsom's own report earlier this year than allowing transgender women and girls to participate in female sports is “deeply unfair”. Trump said he would speak with Newsom on Tuesday to “find out in which direction he wanted to go”.

ABC7 contacted Ab Hernandez's mother, who refused an interview request.

California's law, promulgated before Newsom became governor, forces schools to allow transgender athletes to play in school sports teams in accordance with their gender identity.

In Trump's social media position on Tuesday, he said: “In the meantime, I order the local authorities, if necessary, not to allow the transition to participate in the state final. It is a completely ridiculous situation !!!”

Later Tuesday, the CIF announced that it was changing its competition rules at the athletics championships this weekend to allow more girls to participate in the middle of the controversy.

The CIF said that it extended access so that more Cisgenres athletes participate in meeting the championship.

“As part of this pilot entry process, any biological student-athlete who would have won the next qualification brand for one of the automatic qualification entries in their section in CIF's state competition, and has not reached the CIF state brand in the final of the final of the final,” said the group in a declaration. “The CIF thinks that this pilot entry process achieves the participation opportunities that we are looking to offer our students athletes.”

The Federation has not specified whether the change applies to all events or only events where a Trans athlete qualified for the final. The change only applies to this weekend competition.

The finals should be held on Friday and Saturday in Buchanan high school in Fresno County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

