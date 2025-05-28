How the sudden cease

The threadIf in these columns, had told how Narendra Modi had often launched his predecessor as MaunmohanSingh but how he himself hadsought after the cover of silence As Prime Minister. Since then, there has been a list of lengthening Modis silences on crucial problems with which the nation has faced. The last entry of the list is the total buttonOn Donald Trumps, repeated affirmations that he had forced a ceasefire on India and Pakistan.

Modi, who had a very publicized meeting with the American president in February, had done everything possible to pamper the Trumps ego, including on questions such asAmerican Defense Purchasing Device.For three months this year, the entire Establishment Modi was in a hurry to court Washington, first to obtain a meeting with Trump, then to load the big boss by all the available means, which included the offercommercial and political concessions. Before that, in Trumps First Mandate, modified had attempted to create a personal report,Inviting Ivanka Trump to visit IndiaHousing the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad, and attending the Howdy's Rally, Modi in Houston.

Pandering in Trump was hailed as a smart diplomacy of Modis by theincreasethe media, which boasted that India would be theFirst country to sign a tariff treaty with the United States.>

Now, suddenly, the Modi regime must meet the realities of the affair and the Prime Minister has been forced to a humiliating button On Trumps, he says he caused the ceasefire and lever effect to do so. Trump has repeated this statement several times, includingAfterincreaseThe media reported a significant walk in Washington.>

Modi, in its post-drying addresses, took the position that the assaults repeated by the missiles and Indian drones had caused so much damage to the military infrastructure of Pakistan and stretched their hands for a cease-fire, and the Indian side accepted. But himCarefully avoided any mention of Trump.>

This despite the fact that Trumps remarks were to the point and unequivocal. I said, Come on. We are going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let it stop if you do not stop it, let's not do a jobThe American president told the correspondents of the White House on May 12. >>

Obviously, Indias Strong Leader is taken between his aspiration to emerge as a hero of the national war and to sweep the polls with a majority of two thirds on the one hand and to be a friend of Trump of confidence on the other.

The opposition congress raised three relevant questions. They remain unanswered. These are:>

Compare Modis's ceasefire with the way Indira Gandhi had managed the 1971 Indian-Pakistani war, when there was intense pressure from the United States and its NATO allies to end hostilities. In December,President Richard Nixon had ordered the seventh American fleet in Bengal Bay. It was a great challenge aimed at folding India. But unlike May 10, 2025, Indira Gandhi did not agree to stop fire. Instead, Indian forces walked in Dacca and released Bangladesh. It was the kind of courage we are missing today.>

A sudden ceasefire victim could have been an ambitious plan to project Modi as a leader in the post-1971 War Gandhi mold. Journalists covered with the Pmandle BJP spoke of such a campaign, involving civil defense networks and air networks, to increase professional motivations and television media, social media, analyzes PRO-GOOVERNATIONS, professional motivators and influencers.

The first exercise simulated since 1971 was carried out on May 7, with air raid sirens that have turned off in the country and civilians trained to protect themselves. Modis' cheerlers have started to sing, Jo Bola So Kiya (Did what he said he would). The allies aligned themselves behind the leader Naidu musicsaid he supported Modi, as didNitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath, launched an advertising campaign.>

The construction seemed to aim to guarantee that Modi would sweep the next elections with a majority of two thirds, enough to allow the introduction of an election, a party, a leader regime and a presidential style policy.>

However, on May 12, two days after Trump announced the ceasefire, the management of the BJP decided to settle for a considerably diluted program A 11 -day Tiranga Yatra. The steep ceasefire must have been the reason for the climb.>

Any debate on the hostilities of four-day India-Pakistan will not be complete without revamping on the Massacre of Pahalgame and the events leading to the terrorist attack. In total, 26 innocent civilians were killed on April 22 when the terrorists suddenly emerged from the jungles and began to shoot, without counter-action of the security forces anywhere in sight.

There was nothing there, no army, no police, no installations, said the widow in mourning of a victim during his funeral. But when vips Or the big leaders visit, there are dozens of cars, helicopters flying above. Who pays for all this? We, ordinary people, taxpayers. Why no protection for us? She asked in tears.>

At the meeting of all parties on April 24, the governmentLaps admittedAnd said tourists were authorized to enter the region without the authorization of the administration.>

However, a more in -depth examination will reveal that it was not a communication lake, as the government claims, but that the entire administrative apparatus has been trapped in aoldfrom the north blocks noisy boasts. To justify the withdrawal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmirs under article 370 and the following draconian impositions, the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah said on several occasions that normality had returned to the region and that there had been global progress.>

In November, Shah claimed the success of the fight against terrorism and said that the government would soon be released with aNational policy and strategy for the fight against terrorism. Nothing has been heard since.>

By far, the assertion of all the most categorical in Jammu-et-Cachemire took place on April 8, just a few days before the terrorists hit Pahalgam. That day, Shah declared an exam meeting at the level of the state: Due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government, the entire terrorist ecosystem has been paralyzed. The Modi government works with unshakable resolution.>

Such statements of the summit could have lulled the full administration, which resulted in the death of 26 people. It is the self -illusion that led us to what can be described as an archetypal case of pride syndrome.Organ syndromeReferring to the change in the behavior of politicians and business leaders as they continue in power and lose contact with reality.>

Amit Shah was taken in his own propaganda trap. The opposition leaders had repeatedly delivered his assertions. At the start of this year,The chief minister Omar Abdullah had challenged Shahs to assert that normality had returnedin Jammu and cashmere. A month before the massacre, the state congress hadcited several incidents of terrorist activity to hit the government for nurse the illusion of calm. Obviously, the government did not listen to.>

P. Raman is a seasoned journalist.>