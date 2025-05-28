Nigel Farage could “definitively” become a Prime Minister because of the “completely broken” political system of Great Britain, said Dominic Cummings, ex-Downing Street Cumming.

Boris Johnson's former controversial chief advisor confirmed that he had organized meetings with Mr. Farage and advised the UK reform leader on how to gain power.

In an interview with Sky News, Mr. Cummings explained how the insurgent party could go from “Nigel and an iPhone” to the formation of a government.

But, rather than awarding an increase in the reform in the polls to the personal call of Mr. Farage, he suggested that this was due to voters expressing their dissatisfaction with Westminster.

Mr. Cummings, who worked in No10 between July 2019 and November 2020, also said that conservative chief Kemi Badenoch would have left in the next 12 months.

He scored Ms. Badenoch 'A Goner' and said – if the efforts to overthrow it did not succeed this year – she would be ousted after the local elections in the next May.

The former voting chief Leave Chef added that the Conservative Party, which was routed in this year's council competitions, “could be dead”.

A recent opinion survey revealed that the conservatives had dropped in fourth place behind work, the reform and even the Liberals-Democrats.

Mr. Cummings suggested that the “fortunes” of the conservatives are not recoverable “.

“It is quite possible that the Conservatives just have, in a way, crossed the horizon of the event and are not recoverable,” he said.

“Like, everyone assumes in a way that because they have always been there, so there must be at least one last chance for them to run things.

“But it is possible that chance is in their past and does not exist. He could be dead.

Ms. Badenoch was not elected conservative leaders in November when she fought the Robert Jenrick rival to replace Rishi Sunak.

This means that, under the party's rules, it cannot face an official vote of confidence among conservative deputies until November 2 of this year.

But it has been reported that some conservatives, who want to move faster to bring a new leader, envisage other options to oust Ms. Badenoch.

Mr. Cummings said that there were “already people who organize themselves to get rid of it”.

“Kemi will go, probably this year,” he said. “There are already people who organize themselves to get rid of it, and I think it will work.

“If this does not work this year, it will certainly happen after next May. It is inflation, so there will be a large transition there.

On Reform, which currently has five seats in the House of Commons, Mr. Cummings said: “They can win 50, 100, 150 seats with reform as Nigel and an iPhone.

“But they cannot win a global general election and have a plan for the government and have a serious team capable of taking over in Downing Street and to govern and control Whitehall with a man and an iPhone.”

Mr. Cummings added that “the reform is a vehicle so that people say” We despise you, Westminster, we hate both the old parties, we hate Whitehall, we hate old media, we hate everything that is a lot “.

He added: “Farage goes up in the polls is the expression of this basic feeling.”

When asked if Mr. Farage could become PM, Mr. Cummings replied: “It could certainly happen now, yes, because the old system is so completely broken.

“ If he does what I suggest and in fact explain a path for the way the reform will change, how the reform will bring people, how it will structurally modify, what it will build, how it will do politics, how it can recruit deputies, etc.

“If he does this, then there will be a huge increase in interest and support in the whole.”

The senior conservative deputy Helen Whately defended Ms. Badenoch, whom she described as a “good leader” during a “ difficult period '' for her group, and suggested that Mr. Cummings was trying to “shake the boat”.

The secretary of the shadow of work and pensions told Sky News: “ We know that Dominic Cummings likes to shake the boat, it is something that he has made history.

“My work experience alongside Kemi Badenoch is that she is a good leader and that she heads our party for a difficult period.

“Now we had a really difficult election result clearly in the last general elections. People told us very clearly in the polls that they were frustrated by us.

“I think that particularly frustrated by some of the things that happened at the end of our time in the government, including the moment when Dominic Cummings was in fact involved, clearly when Boris Johnson was Prime Minister.

“And people were, for example, very unhappy with the increase in the cost of living motivated by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“But we have to take the time to listen to what people tell us, to think about this and to return with the right offer to the public during the next general elections.”

Whatyly said that Mr. Farage had a “great state response” to political problems alongside “an irresponsible whole of fantastic economy not funded”.