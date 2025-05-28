King Charles's Canadian speech does not mention Donald Trump





Sean Coughn

Royal correspondent

Watch: The main strengths of the king's speech in Canada

King Charles III received a sincere ovation in the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa after a historical speech in favor of the country to remain “strong and free”.

Outside the Senate later, another voice of the crowd shouted: “Thank you for coming King Charles” in a voice full of emotion – as the king himself had sounded at the end of his speech.

But what has never been mentioned is what the speech really was: American president Donald Trump.

There was a promise to “protect Canadians and their sovereign rights”, but with diplomatic discretion, there was no mention of who could threaten the independence of the country.

Trump's claims that Canada is the 51st American state hoped over this speech, but its name was never pronounced.

Not when the discourse spoke of the virtues of “open trade” (that is to say not prices) or when it has spoken of a “critical moment” in which “democracy, pluralism, law, self-determination and freedom” must be protected.

And he had no one appointed there as what made it necessary to keep the “fundamental rights and freedoms” of the country.

There could even be an olive branch, with a promise from the Canadian government to do more to prevent fentanyl from crossing the border, a medication that has been accusations of the US administration. But there was no mention of Trump by name.

The opening of the Parliament followed a general election during which Mark Carney had been put in power on a wave of anti-Trump feeling.

Reuters

Traditional caps and clothes were exposed to the opening of the Parliament

The speech was written on the councils of the Canadian government, but there was a lot of symbolism in the king reading him. The king of Canada was in town.

The invitation of King Charles seemed to have paid Carney, who then said to what extent the speech had been pronounced. “Our sovereignty is strong,” said Carney.

Parliamentarians inside the chamber wrapped in the crowd pressed against the railing outside, the king's visit was considered restful for Canada when it was under pressure from its largest neighbor.

Compared to the openings of the Parliament in Westminster, it was a more dressed affair. No crowns or dresses, with the king who is looking for business in a costume.

Show that this is really a relaxed country, the former Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, wore a pair of green sneakers.

Reuters

Justin Trudeau made a fashion declaration with green coaches

A theme of this brief royal visit was to pay tribute to the People of the First Nations and the King noted that the Parliament met on the territory of the Algonquin people.

Among the parliamentarians, there were many representatives of First Nations communities, dressed in traditional outfits and spectacular headdresses. The speech, delivered in French and in English, made the virtue of the various roots of the country.

Before the king's arrival, there was a feeling of undoubtedly anticipation with sober legislators taking some fast selfies before the great royal moment. There was this nervous buzz in front of something important.

There would be a long list of plans and government policies, but there was a greater historical feeling at events, with a huge media camp outside and crowds that line the streets.

The opening of the Parliament took place in the Senate of Canada, which currently uses temporary housing while its own building is renovated.

The building used by the Senate was once the main Ottawa station. You could always see how the floor of the room had once been the hall of the station.

Reuters

The Senate is currently using a building which was once the main railway of Ottawa

Another type of king, Elvis Presley, had come here during a train trip in 1957. If there were suspicious spirits here to find out if King Charles would defend Canada, he was able to put this at rest.

In the hot sun of Ottawa, there were crowds sending their own message by turning to see the king. Even an ephemeral visit here quickly shows how deeply people have been turned upside down by their close neighbors and allies in the United States.

There seemed to be a real feeling of relief that the king was there and show his support. The king also looked happy, standing in front of the Senate, holding a quick Walkabout while a procession of oversized black cars was waiting to drive him out. He then talked about the “warmer welcome”.

He praised before his departure, throwing a last glance around, towards the crowd and towards the cameras. Was there someone south of the watching border?

The spokesperson for the American State Department Tammy Bruce responded to the speech: “I am a fan of King Charles. And Prince William and Princess Kate. I think they are a big family.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5y84pn0erxo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos