India offers steep American price reductions while nations run to conclude agreements





India would have offered steep price cuts to the United States, but seeks to keep high tasks on certain agricultural products, such as food cereals and dairy products, according to an FT report on Wednesday.

India is not the only trading partner looking for a suspended price. On Wednesday, the head of the EU commerce, Maro Efovi, said that the European Commission discussed with the possible cooperation of the United States in sectors such as semiconductors, steel and aerospace and are looking for an agreement to limit prices.

The European Union has accepted acid trade with the trade with the United States in order to avoid the 50% tariffs of President Trump who, in a subject, he announced would be delayed until July 9.

“This is a positive event, and I hope they, finally, like my same request for China, will open European nations for trade with the United States of America,” Trump on social networks on Tuesday. “They will both be very happy and successful, if they do it !!!”

Efovi said the EU had made “good calls” with Trump administration officials on Monday after tight trade partners have advanced negotiations in the mid -level powered by Trump prices to rework world trade relations.

Earlier on Monday, the EU said that the result of the weekend phone call between Trump and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen provided “a new momentum for negotiations”. At the same time, collage points remain.

Trump had been frustrated by the pace of negotiations, saying last week that the block was “very difficult to manage”.

Meanwhile, Apple (AAPPL) remains very well after Trump said that the company would face 25% prices if it was not producing iPhone in the United States. He later said that this would apply to other phone manufacturers, including Samsung (005930.KS).

NVIDIA (NVDA) is also scheduled for a high challenges report on Wednesday, its first since many prices have entered into force. His stock has changed wildly this year in the middle of Trump's prices and other movements.

Live updates: NVIDIA profits report

Here are the latest updates because politics has repercussions in the world.

Live updates 1001

Maros Sefcovic: EU discuss steel, chip, plane cooperation with us

Reuters reports:

Read the rest here.

BMW, Mercedes, VW seek price relief in exchange for American investment: report

Reuters reports:

German manufacturers BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen are in talks with the US trade department on a price agreement that would involve a mechanism to compensate for imports and exports, Handelsblatt Business Daily reported on Wednesday.

In exchange for prices, companies could invest billions in the United States, according to the report, citing business sources. This did not give a more accurate sum.

Commercial trues are undoubtedly optimistic but mask unresolved problems

The main journalist of Yahoo Finance, Hamza Shaban, reports on the dilemma of Wall Street with Trump's prices:

Read the rest here.

Macy's and Capri have reduced annual profits from profits and income due to prices

More and more retailers are feeling the impact of Trump's prices because the mother company of Macy (M) and Michael Kors Capri (CAPR) lowered their annual profits and income forecasts on Wednesday, citing prices as a cause.

Capri reduced his income forecasts for 2026, indicating that the uncertainty linked to the prices weighed on demand for its handbags and accessories in North America and Asia.

Macy's followed in the same way: Yahoo Finance's main journalist, Brooke Dipalma, said that the company had reaffirmed its sales advice, but revised its prospects for profits due to uncertainty surrounding prices, feelings of consumers and the competitive landscape.

Macy's faces several contrary macro-sales as consumer feeling is sagging, costs increase with Trump prices and trends are developing towards electronic commerce and directly to consumers.

Read the rest here.

Exclusive: the aircraft rental giant calls on Trump to extend the zero-tail aircraft pact

Reuters reports:

Read the rest here.

India offers us deep price cuts, but cereal and dairy products market

India has offered steep discounts at its import prices on a range of goods in talks with the United States, but it retains high tasks on certain agricultural raw materials, according to people familiar with negotiations.

FT reports:

Read the rest here.

Japan proposes to buy American chip products in pricing conferences: report

Reuters reports:

Read the rest here.

Mar, May 27, 2025 at 8:46 pm UTC the $ 1.8 billion issues for any American trade agreement

While the United States and the European Union are negotiating a new trade agreement to avoid the prices imposed by President Trump, it is worth taking a moment to note that the United States and the EU have the largest bilateral commercial relationship in the world.

According to the Council of the European Union (and converted into USD), the transatlantic trade in goods and services exceeded 1.8 Billion in 2023 after a post-pandemic increase:

Mar, May 27, 2025 at 5:29 p.m.

A measurement of tariff income increased this month while importers paid the basic prices of the “Liberation Day” which entered into force on April 5, as well as other functions set by President Trump.

Government revenues for “customs and some excise taxes” have already exceeded $ 22.3 billion this month, according to data from the Treasury Department.

Yahoo Finance Ben Werschkul reports:

Read the rest here.

Mar, May 27, 2025 at 4:46 p.m., Kashkari of the UTC Fed says that the central bank has a healthy debate '' on Trump's price inflation

Jennifer Schonberger by Yahoo Finance reports:

Read the rest here.

Mar, May 27, 2025 at 3:34 p.m. Consumer confidence UTC rebounds in May while Trump only pauses Chinese prices

Josh Schafer by Josh Schafer by Yahoo Finance:

Read the rest here.

Mar, May 27, 2025 at 2:37 pm UTC China calls Anase, Gulf States to create a large market

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang urged Southeast Asian and Gulf states to help create a “large market” in order to counter American efforts to isolate the Chinese economy.

Bloomberg News Reports:

Read the rest here.

Mar, May 27, 2025 at 11:30 am

Reuters reports:

Read the rest here.

MAR, May 27, 2025 at 11:07 a.m. UTC retailers were struck by Trump's trade war offers.

The retailers, who have suffered under Trump's prices, are increasingly warming for the offers to sell in order to escape the volatility of the market which has caused the company's assessments to see in recent months, according to a Reuters report.

Reuters reports:

Read the rest here.

Mar, May 27, 2025 at 9:59 am Swiss exports UTC to us, the first month of Trump prices

Bloomberg News Reports:

Read the rest here.

Mar, May 27, 2025 at 9:57 a.m. UTC Malaysia considers the reduction in the price proposed USS to 10% as a good result

The Minister of Commerce and Malaysia Industry, ZAFRUL Aziz, said that the United States reducing its prices proposed on Malaysia to 10% is a positive decision, conceding that a previously expected deduction of zero may not be possible.

Bloomberg News Reports:

Read the rest here.

Mar, May 27, 2025 at 9:30 am UTC EU to focus on the critical sectors in order to avoid Trump's prices

Bloomberg News Reports:

Read the rest here.

Mar, May 27, 2025 at 8:13 am The UTC Trump trade war jeopardizes the affairs of Spanish Hatmaker with the American Orthodox Jews

Trump's prices are looking at an impact, retail prices for consumer spending and now a Spanish hatte with a 40-year tradition of provision of hats felt to Orthodox Jews in the United States has become the last victim of the president's trade war.

Reuters reports:

Read the rest here.

Mar, May 27, 2025 at 8:05 am UTC Brussels asks European companies to detail American investment plans: Source

Reuters reports:

Read the rest here.

Mon, May 26, 2025 at 8:49 p.m. UTC where the commercial discussions from here and the EU go?

In the latest AP dispatch of Francfurt, who explains how the European Union commercial negotiator said he had good calls with Trump administration officials on Ms. David Mchugh noted that the EU “had a zero` `zero '' in which prices would be deleted on industrial products, including cars, but the American administration said Triffs will not be lower than a tariffs lower than a tariffs lower than a base base of 10% on the basic line of 10% of the rocking base on the fact that Truffs also announced a price lower than a basic base of 10% on the base line of 10% on the basis of the base of 10% on the basis of truffles lower than a base of 10% on the base of 10% Bases of 10% on Triffs also announced a tariff of 10%.

This raises the question of where the negotiations, which went back on the rails during the weekend after an appeal between President Trump Trump and the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will go from here and what Trump will have to say the next time that he discusses the commercial relationship of $ 1.8 Billion of dollars.

Read the rest here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/live/trump-tariffs-live-updates-india-proposes-steep-us-tariff-cuts-in-trade-push-191201091.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos