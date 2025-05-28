Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents inaugurating Lachin International Airport





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev jointly inaugurated Lachin International Airport. First and foremost, Lachin's acquisition of an airport as magnificent as the third airport in the region has raised Azerbaijan to a much stronger position, Erdogan said on Wednesday after the inauguration ceremony. After Fuzuli, Lachin and the ceremonies that stand here will hope, Azerbaijan to look at a wider horizon, he added. With the liberation of Azerbaijani lands which were under occupation for 30 years, we now hope that the region will become a center of stability, prosperity and development, said Erdogan. He said that developments in the region show the importance of solidarity between Trkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan. Erdogan arrived in Lachin on Wednesday to participate in the Azerbaijans celebrations at independence and attend the opening of Lachin International Airport. During his visit, Erdogan also participated in the Trkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan Trilateral, alongside the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Erdogan stressed that Trkiye wishes permanent peace between Pakistan and India, and is ready to contribute to this objective in any way possible. We see the development of solidarity, the common capacity for action between Trkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the face of difficulties as a necessity, no choice, added the Turkish president. Third airport in the released territories The newly inaugurated Lachin International Airport has a track 3,000 meters long and 60 meters wide and a terminal which can manage 200 passengers per hour. It is located 30 kilometers from downtown Lachin, 70 kilometers from Shusha and 60 kilometers from Kalbajar. It is the third airport built by Azerbaijan in territories released during a 44 -day war in Karabakh in the fall of 2020. With the decree signed by Prime Minister Azerbaijani Ali Asadov on May 26, Lachin Airport obtained the status of an international airport. Earlier, Fuzuli International Airport, the first airport built in the regions released by Azerbaijan, was opened on October 26, 2021 with the participation of Erdogan and Aliyev. The two leaders also inaugurated Zangilan International Airport on October 20, 2022. TRT Global – Trkiyes Strategic vision shapes the future at the top of the Turkish States At the historic summit, Trkiye reaffirmed its central role in the Turkish world while sailing complex geopolitical currents, according to experts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://trt.global/world/article/ae9c9dbd0d5d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos