UGM under the spotlight: Jokowi diploma, student camp, Motor disbelief, rector, death of Argo





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Student of the Faculty of Law of the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) Argo Ergo Ericko Achfandi was 19 years old, Tahuta, on Saturday morning May 24, 2025. The class 2024 student was seriously injured in Din, who died after being hit by a BMW car in the region of Sleman, Yogyakarta, the head and head of the BMW.

The authors of the collision named Christianto Pangarapenta Celenial Tarigan, 21. This tragic accident affair is now processed by the Sleman district police who conduct additional surveys, in particular by examining video surveillance recordings and asking for information from witnesses.

In the middle of the current legal process, the hashtag #JusticeForgoargo is widely discussed on social networks as a form of public pressure so that the case is treated openly and equitably. Until now, Christianto has not been appointed suspect, and according to Kasatlantas Sleman, the AKP Muluyanto police, the person concerned is still an essential report during the investigation.

Following this incident, UGM returned to public spotlights after the last series of events that occurred at “Bleu Campus”. MOTE BEM UGM Incredulity to the Chancellor Friday, May 23, 2025, the student board of directors of students from Gadjah Mada University (BEM KM UGM) officially announced a motion of non-confidence in the Rector UGM, Ova Emilia. The president of Bem Km UGM, Tiyo Ardianto, explained that this stage had been taken because of the socio-political conditions of Indonesia which were considered in a situation of tile.

“The situation of the nation is dangerous and leads to destruction. We want the UGM to save the people,” said Tiyo when he was contacted on Monday, May 26, 2025. He declared that the motion was also a form of HEG disappointment towards the Rector UGM which was considered an excuse because it was reluctant to meet the requirements of students.

The motion appeared as a form of disappointment concerning the attitude of the campus which was considered less firm to respond to the development of national policy. Bem UGM demands that the Chancellor openly expresses a motion of non-confidence in certain state institutions. According to them, campus efforts in the holding of academic discussions are inadequate to deal with the complexity of existing problems. Students take action by camping in front of the UGM receiver The UGM student alliance has expressed it that the rector responsible for the mismanagement of a number of cases of sexual violence in the campus environment. For peace demonstration, they held a camping action in front of the hall or the rectorate building on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

In action, students have urged complete reforms in the structure of the working group for prevention and management of sexual violence (PPK working group). They asked the working group to be more transparent to the victim, giving space for the victim's voice to be heard and took firm measures to the perpetrators of sexual violence. In addition, students also ask that the rector explicitly rejects all forms of military involvement in the campus environment.

Concerns presented themselves on the fact that the passive attitude of the campus could open up possibilities for military intervention, as happened at UDAYANA University which collaborated with the Indonesian National Army (TNI). “There was no firm statement on the rejection of militarism on the campus,” said the representative of the Alliance Halimah, in Tempo in the Hall on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Jokowi diploma The Chancellor of the UGM Ova Emilia and any deputy rector of the UGM Yogyakarta did not attend a civil trial session linked to the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma held in the district court of Sleman (PN), Yogyakarta, Thursday, May 22, 2025.

On the basis of tempo observation on site, only the legal team representing the Directorate of Lawyers of the UGM and Kasmudjo – the academic supervisor of Jokowi – which was present at the trial. Meanwhile, the applicant, namely Komardin, a makassar lawyer, seemed to be present directly in the courtroom since about 10:40 WIB.

The executives of the Indonesian Solidarity Party or the PSI Dian Sanda Utama downloaded a photo of the Jokowi diploma from the Gajah Mada University or the UGM. In a publication on his personal account X, Sandi wrote: “For those who make a copy of the Pak Jokowi diploma that I downloaded in the Utas. Let yourself calm Eid; I downloaded the original.”

Responding to this controversy, Joko Widodo declared his desire to show the original diploma if the case continued in court. He also expressed his concern for the potential impacts that could be supported by certain parts if the original document was actually shown in the legal forum.

“If the judicial process continues in the next stage, I am sorry (with the part reported). But it is scandalous,” said Jokowi after having undergone an exam to the national building of the criminal police investigation agency on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Previously, a hundred people from TPUA (Ulama and Activist Defenders Team) came to the Faculty of Forestry, at Gadjah Mada University or UGM on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. On this occasion, those represented by Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar and Tifauzia Tiasuma, and Syukri Fadoli, demanded that the campus clarified the problems that circulate while asking for evidence of the Jokowi diploma on the campus. Vice-Chancellor for Education and Education Ugu Wening Udasmoro said his party had all the support documents showing that Jokowi was a legal student on campus and had officially graduated. “Joko Widodo was registered from start to finish at the end of the higher education tridarma at Gadjah Mada University, and we have evidence, documents, documents at the Fête de Foresterie,” Wening said at a press conference in UGM, Yogyakarta, on Tuesday, April 1525. Dian Rahma Fika, Nandito Putra, dede Leni Tuesday, Shinta MaharaniAnd Private Wicaksono Contribute to the drafting of this article.

