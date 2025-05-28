XI says China is ready to work with Germany to open a new chapter





Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday May 23, 2025, China was ready to work with Germany to open a new chapter of their full strategic partnership.



This decision aims to direct China-EU relations to new progress and to make new contributions to the stable growth of the global economy. Addressing the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the phone, Xi has once again congratulated him to have assumed his functions. He pointed out that, as the world suffers an acceleration of invisible changes during a century and that the international landscape is marked by transformation and turbulence, the strategic and global meaning of China-Germany and China-EU relations has become even more important. A healthy and stable relationship of China-Germany serves the interests of the two countries and meets the expectations of various sectors in China and Europe, added the Chinese president. China and Germany have developed their bilateral relations according to mutual respect, the search for common ground during the shelving differences and win-win cooperation, stressed Xi, calling on both sides to maintain and advance this beautiful tradition. First, XI called for the consolidation of political mutual trust. He declared that China considered Germany as a partner, welcomes the development and prosperity of Germany, and is willing to maintain high -level exchanges with Germany, respect the fundamental interests of others and consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations. Secondly, XI urged the two parties to improve the resilience of the bilateral relationship. He declared that the two parties should not only continue to extend existing cooperation in traditional fields such as cars, mechanical manufacturing and the chemical industry, but seek more collaboration in advanced fields such as artificial intelligence and quantum technology, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as climate change and green development, contributing to naps and Germany in sustainable climate development. Third, XI noted that bilateral cooperation should continue to take momentum. He said that China was ready to share with the development opportunities for Germany caused by its high -level opening, adding that China hopes that Germany will offer more political support and facilitation for bidirectional investment, and will offer a fair, transparent and non -discriminatory commercial environment for Chinese companies. XI stressed that the facts have fully proven that the partnership is the appropriate positioning of the relations of China-Germany and China-EU, and a stable and predictable political environment is essential to ensure bilateral cooperation. As large countries, he added, the two parties share a common responsibility. Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, XI said that the two parties should jointly examine the successful experience in the development of China-EU relations and send a positive signal to support multilateralism and free trade, as well as the deepening of the opening and mutually beneficial cooperation.

