



In the midst of Donald won over the recent attacks against transgender people, many criticisms of his administration cited the German pastor Martin Niemller, whose poem of 1946 first came described the progressive targeting of the Nazi Germans of deceased groups. Indeed, the first day of Trumps' second term, he signed an anti-Trans decree performing the decree that the federal government recognizes only two sexes, men and women; Since then, his administrations have been looking for groups that he considers that enemy immigrants, college demonstrators, law firms in white shoes have progressed quickly. But prevailing on anti-trans actions is not only the opening of movements in a battle against vulnerable groups. They also do not simply detach themselves from the flames of right -wing moral panic. The push to eradicate the so-called awakened sex ideology is also part of the assault against the government itself. The law includes this. It's time that the left has done too.

The administrative state, a term launched with a lot of derision in the conservative circles, is simply a label for what the government does for America to work. By fulfilling his duty to deal with the health, safety and well-being of the population, the state built roads, regulates toxins, records acts, identity documents and birth, death and illness studies. Whether they are adopted by the Congress or the States Legislatures, the laws cannot specify all the minutes involved in the protection of the health and the security of the people. If a state legislature transmits a law forcing its restaurants to maintain safe and health conditions, its members are not seated in deciding on correct food storage temperatures.

Executive agencies exist, largely, to take such determinations. Since the New Deal, they have developed forms of tools, protocols, expert opinions and rules and regulations to achieve the objectives set by legislatures. To implement large legislative mandates, administrative agencies must create systems that classify information on the public they serve, decomposing the population into discreet categories according to all classifications best support a particular objective. An identity of people can be sorted in many ways, depending on the context: by age, the matrimonial state, income, occupation, residence status, parental status, etc. These categories are timeless ontological judgments.

One of these criteria is sex. Administrative agencies have often defined sexual relations so as not to adapt to great philosophies on sex, but to help themselves do their work. Until recently, when the state houses under the control of the Republican began to adopt anti-trans invoices, the ministry of motor vehicles of almost all states allowed people to have a gender marker M or F different from their sex at birth. This is practical: it is in the interest of the application of laws for the DMV to ensure that the appearance of candidates, including their sex, corresponds to the way in which they are described on their identity document. The New York Sans-Abri Services Department orders unlixed people to choose the placement in a type of shelter (men or women) which seems to them to be the safest according to their gender identity because the agency is responsible for trying to keep people out of the street. But when the health departments predict population changes, for example, they are rather based on a definition of sex at birth, because it allows them to follow the sex-ratios.

Sometimes agency decisions help trans people; Sometimes they don't. But there is generally an underlying logic which calibrates a particular definition of sex to an agency objective. In other words, with regard to governance, sex is not an entry, with a predefined sense, determining the rules of the States. It is an outing, a creation of these rules, ingested in research to adapt to what an agency needs sex to do. When the senators tried to bait judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, during her confirmation hearing, to offer a strict definition of women, she gave the answer to anyone familiar with sex in the administrative state would give: if there is a dispute on a definition, people make arguments, and I look at the law and that I decide.

The executive order has set up women to the defense of women against the extremism of the ideology between the sexes and the restoration of biological truth to the federal government. Woman means a person belonging, to the design, to the sex which produces the large reproductive cell. The males belong, to the design, to the sex that produces the little one. This definition is considerable because there are no reproductive cells distinct for the design of reports to all agencies and programs of the federal government.

A deluge of political reversals followed. The administration has prohibited trans girls and trans women from participating in sports for women, forbidden transgender people to serve in the army, to go up sex at birth on federal identity documents, tried to transfer trans women to men's prisons and began to demand federal employees to use the bathrooms aligned with their sexual relations, among other actions. The genre has been replaced by sex on federal forms, and references to trans persons on federal websites (including the National Park Services page on Stonewall uprising) have been deleted.

Aggression against administrative flexibility is the most visible to the National Institutes of Health, where rigid definitions actively prevent scientists and researchers from carrying out the work that Congress has forced them to do. (Before Trump was elected, Russell Vought, who now directs the management and budget office, had explicitly called to relax policies and procedures that are used to advance radical gender, racial and equity initiatives under the banner of science.) In mid-May, the NIH had canceled more than six hundred million dollars in research subsidies related to transgender health. Even subsidies that included a small number of transgender patients were affected. Jason Flatt, researcher at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, lost funding for a study that would have analyzed medical records of two hundred thousand people in ten years to better know more about dementia. Of these two hundred thousand, only four thousand were LGBT, but that was enough to have the price canceled, he said. Basically, they say that all my subsidies are canceled because they also include trans people.

Scientists and researchers understand that sex is a multidimensional category; In their research, they choose the dimension of gender and gender chromosomes, reproductive organs, genital phenotype, hormones or psychological or social factors that are best suited. The diktat defining sex erases nuanced and focused tools that allow agencies to effectively support this work. In March, the Trump administration joyfully made public the reduction in NIH studies on what it called transgender mice, even if these studies have been designed to study the effects of hormones on the disease, fertility and the effectiveness of HIV-Vaccin which had little to do with what the right wing ridiculed as gender ideology. (One of the studies has sought to examine the effect of estrogens on asthma; researchers hoped to understand whether the biological characteristics associated with sex play a role and, in the affirmative, which.) The Ministry of Affairs of Veterans Affairs recently carried out a study on the rate of diagnostics of prostate cancer in veterans who are trans women; If the study was to be in progress, it would now be forced to represent its subjects as men with prostate cancer, erasing data that could lead to results on how hormonal treatment could affect the processing of prostrate cancer. Trans was not incorporated into biomedical companies just for the progress of Trans health, said a NIH researcher to me. This is because trans people are a peak case that helps us think about sex and genre more intelligently for improving the whole population.

The magnitude of the administration financing cuts is so great that it can be difficult to analyze the logic behind some of them. Many refusals have been superficial, simply informing researchers that their projects no longer respond to the agency's priorities. Such a lack of precision can be intentional. The NIH researcher told me that the extent and vagrancy of anti-trans and anti-trans executive orders encourage early compliance. It is in the whims where they collect power, because the vagueness must be interpreted.

The order to defend women does not simply erase transgender people; In addition to the attack on administrations against Dei's initiatives, she points out that the gender concept itself has become a main target. It is almost impossible to study disparities in health results without studying social, cultural and psychological traits which generally fall under the banner of the genre. During the first year of the pandemic, for example, more men than women died of COVID-19, and press organizations quickly indicated the differences in biological sex as a cause. But when researchers from the Gendersci de Harvard laboratory have combed through data, they stressed that gender -related social factors could also play an important role. If not, how to explain the fact that men were more likely to die from COVID-19 than women in New York, but not in Connecticut? If the administration obliges various agencies to increase the gender of the study of health, the government will not be able to collect the evidence necessary to justify policies which would benefit a wide range of people, including, in the case of men, men.

To say that the executive order is a demolition ball is to largely underestimate its scope and impact. The demolition bullets follow an arc. The order of assets is like a tornado, scoring unpredictably in the departments, reports, standards, forms and now scientific practice. The objective seems not only to make bad guys from sexes and sexual minorities, but, by engaging the infrastructure of health, security and social protection of the administrative apparatus, targeting the same women as prevailing on women who defend women. A large part of what the administrative state does is commonplace. But if the basic indices of public health and security cannot be precisely measured if the agencies cannot do the work they have chartered to do, the part of the state which deals with the health and well-being of the population. It may be the point.

