



Eternal power? Erdogan mobilizes lawyers to write a new constitution

Express Journal Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he had appointed a team of lawyers to start working on writing a new constitution, a decision widely considered by criticism as a decision that could open the way to stay in power beyond 2028, at the end of his current mandate. “Yesterday, I appointed 10 legal experts to start their work, and with this effort, we will continue the preparations for the new Constitution,” Erdogan told local administrators in power, reports AP. We know that the Turkish president, who has been in power since 2014, supported the idea of ​​a new constitution, arguing that the current constitution – written after the 1980 military coup – is exceeded and retains an element of military influence, even if it has been changed several times. However, under the current Constitution, Erdogan can no longer present himself to the presidency unless the first elections are called or the legal framework is modified. Consequently, his attempt to create a new constitution is considered as a possible means of bypassing the limits of constitutional terms and allowing his future candidacy. We remember a week ago, Erdogan, with an increasingly authoritarian approach, denied that he was looking for the new constitution in order to stay in power longer, saying that “we do not want the new constitution for ourselves, but for our country”. However, it is known that the leading party of Erdogan and its nationalist allies do not have the votes necessary to approve a new constitution. Consequently, some analysts believe that even the government's recent efforts to put an end to the conflict for several decades with the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK) are part of a strategy aimed at ensuring the support of a pro-Kurdish party in Parliament for the new Constitutional Charter. The push to create a new constitution comes just a few months after the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, the popular mayor of Istanbul and a key rival from Erdogan. Imamoglu was arrested for corruption, although his arrest is considered a political motivation and has aroused many manifestations through the country demanding his release.

