UGM, KPU, BARESKRIM does not trust?

Solo, kompas.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), finally responded to the declaration Roy Suryo This said that they would report the investigators because they were not considered transparent in the management of complaints concerning the alleged false diploma.

According to Jokowi, if Roy reported the investigator Briskrim The national police reflect the lack of confidence in public institutions and public institutions.

Read also: Called AMRAN Sulaiman support become a candidate for PPP Ketum, Jokowi: All the right names

“UGM does not trust, Bareskrim does not trust. Kpu does not trust. Who wants to trust?” Jokowi told Solo, Central Java, Wednesday (05/28/2025).

Roy Suryo Critique Bareskrim

Report earlier, telematics expert Roy Suryo said he was disappointed with the Bareskrim investigation into complaints of authenticity Jokowi diploma. He considered that the investigation had been conducted in private and not transparent.

“This is the secret process. Should be an open title, the diploma is displayed. Then invite experts, so that everything is open,” said Roy to the point with Adisty Program on YouTube Kompas TV, Friday (23/05/2025).

Roy said that the dedicated diploma document has in fact raised more questions because it does not seem authentic.

Read also: KOMPOLNAS invites Roy Suryo to report investigators in the Jokowi diploma case

“Yesterday, which was displayed, digital too, photocopying again,scanningThen folded again. So that is really ugly, “he said.

In addition to questioning the sheet scanning Diploma, Roy also criticized the photo of the original document given to the police in a black cart from Jokowi -in -Law, Wahyudi Andrianto. He noted the difference in the logo of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) which seemed more striking with a more yellow color.

According to Roy, what did the wonder of the public, is the reason why the diploma was immediately sent by the investigator just days after being received.

“Do not hurry to be exceeded the diploma, keep it first, show it. Journalists can take photos. Wow, open it,” he said.

Roy also doubted the authenticity of the three comparative documents which were used as references by the investigators because the owner's identity was not revealed.

“Three (the owner of the diploma) What do we know (his identity)? This can also be a gang.

Read also: Jokowi's diploma never stops, Roy Suryo will report the investigators

Report the investigator

During the investigation which, according to him, was random, Roy would report the police investigator in criminal investigation to a number of internal supervision institutions.

“Not transparent (the investigation) and will be reported to the above agency at the headquarters of the national police,” said Roy.

No holder, Roy plans to point out to investigators from the police of the Director of General Crimes (Dittipidum) of the police with many institutions.

“(Will be reported) For example, supervision and investigation (Wassesik), Kompolnas. Although Kompolnas 11-12. The chief of the national police, we inform you,” he continued.



Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.

