Trump to forgive reality TV features Todd and Julie Chrisley

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would forgive reality TV, the reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of tax evasion and banking fraud, and sentenced to several years behind bars.

“It's a terrible thing, but it's a good thing because your parents are going to be free and clean,” said Trump during a telephone call with the couple's daughter, Savannah Chrisley.

“I hope we can do it tomorrow,” he added, according to a video published on X by the president's special assistant and communication advisor Margo Martin.

“I don't know them, but give them my greetings,” said Trump.

Trump has granted a number of controversial and controversial pardons since his return to the White House, including for people who are guilty of crimes in white collar.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, known for their series “Chrisley Knowsy Knows”, were found guilty in 2022 for plotting community banks in the Atlanta region to obtain more than $ 36 million in personal loans, according to the American prosecutor's office for the North Georgia District.

They also “conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue Service”, according to the lawyer's office.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years old.

“The president is still happy to give the Americans well deserved a second chance, in particular those who were unjustly targeted and too prosecuted by an unfair legal system,” said White House spokesman Harrison Fields, late Tuesday in a statement on forgiveness at NBC News.

Savannah Chrisley, a reality TV star, had put pressure on forgiveness for her parents, telling people in February that she “crosses the appropriate channels”.

She had lunch at the White House in February, according to an article on Instagram.

She also spoke to the Republican National Convention last year, when she criticized prosecutors who carried the case of her parents.

Earlier this month, she appeared on “My View”, the TV show organized by Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on Fox News Channel.

A todd lawyer and Julie Chrisley said Tuesday evening that his customers “would soon be released from prison” following Trump's forgiveness.

“This forgiveness corrects a deep injustice and restores two parents devoted to their family and their community,” said Alex Little, partner of Litson PLLC.

