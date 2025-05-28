Imran ready to give and take: Aleema





Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan (left), and the founder of Pti Imran Khan AFP / File

Islamabad / Peshawar: the founding president of the PTI, Imran Khans, sister Aleema Khan, expressed Tuesday the desire for negotiations saying: Do not sit and do not hide; Go forward and talk.

Speaking of the media while heading towards Adiala prison to meet Imran and chat earlier with the media outside the High Court of Islamabad, she said, we have no idea what you want; Two years ago now. Don't be afraid of us. The founder of the PTI is ready for talks, ready to give and take.

She said, don't sit down, don't come forward and talk; Sit with us, there will be no secret talks. We receive threats that our car will overthrow and Imran Khan will be finished (in prison), but we are not afraid.

She told the media that if lawyer Gohar Ali Khan had good news regarding the release of Imrans, he should also be shared with her, and he should be asked about other details. Aleema argued that the Imrans affair was not heard despite the chief promises of the main judges to their three highest lawyers. Do not try to intimidate the judges and our legislators. And don't do things while sitting in the background, she pointed out.

Responding to Aleema Khans' offer, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that he could be taken into account. Speaking in the Geo News AAJ Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath program, he called Aleemas notes a fragile effort, saying that his new offer could be surveyed. However, he strongly criticized the language which allegedly used against state institutions by the social media warriors of the former ruling party, whether inside or outside the country. He said that the PTI used to launch campaigns against institutions with the blessings of their leadership. However, Asif said that he had seen the question only the resolution until the narrative of the old ruling party.

In a related development, the president of the PTI, the lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, said that the judges had taken oath that justice should be done. Speaking to the media outside the High Court of Islamabad, he said that the case of the founders of the PTI had been set to hear on June 5 adding, we expect our business to be heard and that better response will be given.

Meanwhile, the chief minister of KP, Ali Amin Gandapur, clearly indicated that the bombing on the PPP workers had not been carried out on his orders, but according to the red zone sops.

Speaking to the media during his appearance before the High Court of Islamabad, he said that the PPP workers had tried to enter the red zone on which they were bombed and that it had not been done on his orders.

He said the jui organized five rallies in 15 months, for which they ensured security, but they (PPP) were arrested when they entered the red zone.

Our Peshawar office adds: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Faisal, Karim Kundi, burst the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his declaration on arms and said that this was equivalent to an open rebellion and a clear violation of the Constitution and the law. Ali Amin Gandapurs' rhetoric goes against national unity and constitutional principles, and is unacceptable, he said in a statement. Kundi said the statements made against state institutions were liable by law and should be dealt with by immediate legal action. A person who speaks against the state is not able to represent the public, said the governor by referring to the chief minister.

It is regrettable that campaigns on social networks targeting the victories of the army are supported by the Maison des Ministers in chief, according to Kundi. The Governor accused the Minister of Chief of a dirty policy for personal political ends, even on a sensitive national question such as the repatriation of Afghan refugees.

The stick charge and the bombings on peaceful demonstrators are the worst example of fascism, said the governor while referring to the use of force against PPP workers the day before.

