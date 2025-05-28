In “The interests of the parties come first”, Joseph Torigian tries to understand Xi Jinping through his fatherExBulletin



For many China observers, its first leader, Xi Jinping, is an enigma. The academics and the journalist tried to glean an idea of ​​his thought by Read his speeches And writings And crosspiece Archive band.

Joseph TorigianAssociate Professor at the American University of Washington DC, adopts another approach through his next book,,The interests of the party pass first A fascinating, although dense, biography of Xi Zhongxun, the father of the chief and a Chinese politician reputed himself.

What strikes The interests of the party pass firstDoes the book emphasize the understanding of the emotional life of the elder XI (in addition to its in-depth archival research), and how a life of immense psychological pain and personal tragedy shaped the political convictions of the father and perhaps sharpened those of his son.

You will find below a conversation that NPR had with Torigian on his research. It was published for more clarity.



Feng: Why focus on Xi Jinping's father?

Torigian: Xi Jinping has often described how his own political program is rooted in what he learned from the former revolutionaries, and his father was one of the most important of these individuals. Like his father, XI is also the product of multiple sources of gravity and is a politician who often reacts, reacts according to the details of the situation.

The most interesting story here is not what Xi Jinping learned from his father, but what Xi Zhongxun tells us about the nature of the Chinese Communist Party in the 20th century. And the reason is that Xi Zhongxun was someone who had a seat at the forefront for many crucial moments which are fundamental for our understanding of modern Chinese history. He was someone who helped build the diet. He was someone who helped integrate Xinjiang into the People's Republic of China. He was someone who worked for Zhou Enlai in the 1950s. He was someone who worked for the secretary general Hu Yaobang in the 1980s. He was deeply involved in the party's relationship with foreign communist parties. He was someone who led party efforts with ethnic minorities such as Tibetans and Uighurs. He was the person of the party on relations with Catholics. And so understanding how the party has changed over time and how it has thought of these problems is something we can learn by examining the life of Xi Zhongxun.

Feng: What does his life of the Chinese Communist Party say as a political entity that has persisted over the decades, despite multiple challenges when many other communist regimes collapsed?

Torigian: You know, external observers who look at China often see elite policy as a division between good and bad guys, as a division between pro-reformators and anti-reformators. And what emerges from my book is an individual with fault lines in himself, an individual who was an man of competing impulses, an individual who was not unrelated to the extraordinary emotional, organizational and coercive power of the party but also had his own opinions on things. And he had trouble managing these two parts of himself throughout his life, although in the end, it was the interests of the party that came first for him.

When you read my book, one of the questions he asks is whether another part was possible. And one of the reasons why the question is because Xi Zhongxun was the most important in the 1950s and the 1980s. These are moments when many figures in the main leaders thought that a more consensual and less conflicting regime was possible. But of course, in the late 1950s and again in the late 1980s, these two periods ended. The book reveals, I think, why these moments of experimentation failed, that is to say that the party finally decided that a model of cooptation, a model of zeal less revolutionary, made the regime vulnerable.

Feng: One of the main themes of your book is the personal suffering of the XI family. The patriarch, Xi Zhongxun and Xi Jinping himself underwent huge amounts of personal pain and tragedy. Why do you think it's important to emphasize? How did this form born the politicians that they are today?



Torigian: It is therefore a central puzzle of the book is the way someone like Xi Zhongxun, who suffered so much in the hands of his own party, remained so devoted and why his son, who witnessed the humiliation and suffering of his father, also devoted his life to the Chinese Communist Party.

Understanding this requires an appreciation of the political culture in which these individuals have marinated. They were part of a system that believed that suffering was something that devoted you to the cause and revealed how much you care. And so if you are Xi Jinping and you testify, I think it is possible to assume that you may have two reactions. The first is, if my father continued to remain faithful, then why would I not do it? And secondly, since my father suffered so much from this party, I want to show exactly what my family is capable of. And I want to be reder than red.

Feng: Why do you think that suffering did not have Xi Jinping to reform the party, to make it less dogmatic and to be so black and white when it comes to applying downward policies?

Torigian: Well, this is certainly the case that many people who crossed the cultural revolution came out with very different conclusions. Some believed, after having witnessed this chaos, that the party needed constitutionalism, that it was necessary to the rule of law, that another strong leader had to lead the country on a path like that. And so how you react to this kind of political experience reveals something about you because the answers are not always immediately obvious. He tells us something in Xi Jinping. And what Xi Jinping has learned, it seems, is that if you take the ideology too seriously is dangerous because you get a cultural revolution. When you don't have a strong state, people act dangerously.



tilting legend Kevin Frayer / Getty Images / Getty Images Asiapac

Feng: Why was it important for you to give such a human face to Xi Zhongxun?

Torigian: You know, when we think of a Bolshevik, we tend to have an image of a person without interiority. Contre-up, precisely because the party wanted to impose so much on the people who were there, the party created an interiority because they had to hide their true self. There is therefore this constant tension in him between Human-Ness and the party, where, on the one hand, Xi Zhongxun was someone with his own opinions, his own ambitions and his own emotions. However, on the other hand, he had to do everything that the senior leader wanted, keep his own doubts for him and obey the interests of the party. It has never been easy for him, even if his so-called “party nature” has always emerged triumphant.

The own children of Xi Zhongxun learned different lessons on the meaning of their father's life. One of them was very sadly suicidal during the cultural revolution. One of them apparently had sympathies with the ancient pro-reforms in Beijing which hoped for a different path from that which Xi Jinping took. Other family members wanted Earn a lot of money. Xi Jinping stands out from his dedication to the party and his skepticism of the traits of materialism which suggest that he believes that he takes the revolutionary relay of his father.