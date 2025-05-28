Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan makes a big statement, reveals this about the military, said, they are …, to announce a national demonstration





The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, again said against the country's military establishment. He called him to destroy the policy of dominant Pakistan and boldly said that he would not bow before the atrocities and tyranny of the country's soldiers even if he had to live in prison forever. He also stressed that the army sabotated judicial independence by abusing the 26th constitutional amendment.

He also described the functioning of the government of Pakistan as “jungle law” under whom people in power do not take no responsibility and therefore have no responsibility. According to his sister Aleema Khan, the former Prime Minister asked the soldiers to stand above politics and reaffirmed that he will in no way compromise with anyone. Khan has been in prison for about 2 years in various cases and he announced a demonstration. In his article on the social media platform X, he said: “I would prefer to spend all my life in prison rather than succumbing to tyranny and oppression.

The main objective of my movement is the rule of law, which will eliminate the law of the jungle in Pakistan. “He also said:” When all the doors are closed for a political party, when the members of this party are treated with injustice and when the legal system remains independent, the only way to stay, workers and supporters are ready for a national demonstration, but it will not be part of it, but I will not be both so that I will only resolve the fact that I will not be. Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), he said that he knew the members of the party who play for both parties.

He added: “Those who do not follow party instructions do not have their place in the party. Once the opportunity, I will have internal elections of the party.” He also said: “If video surveillance images are shown, then what happened on May 9, 2023, can be resolved in just half an hour. These are the real culprits that stole the video surveillance images. If (military establishment) really believe that PTI is responsible for what happened on May 9, then they should show the images.”

