



Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Jammu on Wednesday and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad to find out about his health, wishing the DPAP chief a rapid recovery. Azad, a former Minister of the Union and a member of a multi -party delegation on tour in the Gulf region, was admitted to the hospital and is currently under medical supervision, confirmed BJP MP Baijayant Panda on Tuesday.

In the midst of our delegation tour, shri @Ghulamnazad had to be hospitalized. It is stable, under medical supervision, and will undergo several tests and procedures, Panda, which directs the delegation, said in a position on X.

The exact location and the hospital where the former chief minister of Jammu-et-Cachemire, 76, receives treatment has not been disclosed.

In a message on X, Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed his gratitude for the support he received, saying, blessed to share this despite the extreme heat to Kuwait affecting my health, by the gods thanks, I am going well and recover well. All test results are normal. Thank you all for your concern and your prayers, it really means a lot!

The deputy for the BJP Panda and Azad are part of one of the seven multipart delegations sent by India to visit 33 world capitals. The mission aims to engage the international community on hostile Pakistani conceptions and the response to the fight against terrorism, in particular following the terrorist attack of Pahalgam on April 22, which cost life.

The delegation has already visited Bahrain (from May 23) and Kuwait (from May 25), Azad actively participating in high -level meetings in the two countries. Panda noted that the contributions of Azads had a very impactful impact and expressed their disappointment in the face of its current inability to attend new commitments.

We will deeply miss his presence in Saudi Arabia and Algeria, pointed out Panda, having arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday with the delegation.

Alongside Azad and Panda, the group includes members of the BJP Nishikant Dubey, Phanngnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Aimims Asaduddin Owaisi, nominated member of Satnam Sandhu, former foreign secretory Harshu Shringla.

During their visit to Saudi Arabia, the delegation should meet a diversified range of political dignitaries, officials, opinion leaders and members of the Indian diaspora.

This diplomatic awareness follows India precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan on May 7 under Operation Sindoor. In retaliation, Pakistan has launched attacks on Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10, to which India reacted decisively.

