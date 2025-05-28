Trump offers protection without “ golden dome 'free if they become the 51st condition





President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that Canada “considered” to give up its state of state in exchange for protection by the anti -missile defense system “Dome Doré” offered at no cost, despite Canadian officials declaring on several occasions that the country was not for sale.

“I said in Canada, who wanted to be part of our fabulous golden dome system, that it will cost $ 61 billion if they remain a separate but unequal country, but will cost zero dollar if they become our 51st cherished condition,” wrote Trump on Truth Social.

“They plan to offer!” He said.

Trump has threatened in recent months to annex Canada, an idea fiercely repressed by Canadian officials and their citizens.

King Charles II visits Canada as a demonstration of support in the coveted country by Trump

President Donald Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC, May 6, 2025. (Jim Watson / AFP)

Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, who won an election victory last month due to Trump’s wishes to make Trump's country's Wasmates told Trump earlier that his country will never be for sale. “

King Charles III, who is recognized as a sovereign of Canada, delivered a speech before the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday in which he seemed to reject the idea of ​​Trump to buy the North American country and make it the 51st American state.

“Canadians can give themselves much more than any foreign power on any continent can ever take away,” he said. “And that, by remaining faithful to Canadian values, Canada can build new alliances and a new economy that serves all Canadians.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is greeted by US President Donald Trump when he arrived at the western wing of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington, DC (APTO Photo / Mark Schiefelbein)

As for “Golden Dome”, Trump announced last week that the United States had officially selected the architecture of the anti-missile defense system that would create a network of satellites to detect, follow and potentially intercept incoming ballistic missiles.

The President said that the project would cost $ 175 billion to build and that it should be “fully operational” in the three years. He also said Canada would be included in its safety net.

“Canada called us, and they want to be part of it. So I'm talking to them so well; they want to have protection too,” Trump said at the time.

Carney says Canada is not for sale, Trump answers: “ never say '' '

US President Donald Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the White House Oval Office, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington, DC (APPO / Evan Vucci)

Carneys' office said last week that there were “active discussions” between the United States and Canada on current and new security programs, including the “Golden Dome”.

“The Canadians have given the Prime Minister a strong mandate to negotiate new security and complete economic relations with the United States,” a spokesman for Carney at BBC News told.

“To this end, the Prime Minister and his ministers have large -scale and constructive discussions with their American counterparts. These discussions naturally include strengthening [North American Aerospace Defense Command] And related initiatives such as the Golden Dome, “continued the spokesperson.

