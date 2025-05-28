Jokowi -in -Law's brother, who is the president of the Sperm Commissioner Indonesia





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) TBK annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) held in Jakarta on Friday, May 23, 2025, established Sigit Widyawan as president of the commissioner. The Brother -In -Fraw of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) replaced the position of Budi Waseo.

“”The meeting appointed Mr. Sigit Widyawan as president of the commissioner and simultaneously the independent commissioner“Wrote the sperm Indonesia Management on its official page, as cited on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

As for the wife of Sigit, Nining Roni Widyaningshih is the cousin of Jokowi. Nining is the daughter of Miyono Suryo Sarjono, the older brother of Jokowi's mother, Sujiatmi.

So, how much wages will Sigit receive as president of the sperm commissioner in Indonesia? Compensation structure of the President Commissioner of Sperm Indonesia

Based on the annual report of 2024 Sperm Indonesia, the amount of the remuneration or the income of each member of the board of directors and administrators was decided on the basis of the AGA results. The compensation component in question consists of salary or honor, advantages, installations and incentives for tantim or performance.

The determination of the amount of the remuneration of the Council of Commissioners is delegated to shareholders of the series A. While the determination of the remuneration of the administrators is delegated to the council of the commissioners by first obtaining the approval of the shareholders of the A series.

The remuneration indicators of the board of directors and the administrators of the Indonesia sperm are determined by paying attention to several things, in particular the factors of commercial scale, the complexity of the companies, the inflation rates, the conditions and the financial capacities of the company, as well as other relevant factors and are not in conflict with legal regulations.

The amount of fees or salary and tantim received by the president of the commissioner represents 45% of the director of the president. Meanwhile, the members of the board of directors obtained 90% of the president of the commissioner, the director of 100%, and other members of the board of directors at 85% of the director of the. Salary for the president of the Sperm Commissioner Indonesia

During the year 2024, there were nine members of the Council of Commissioners who received remuneration in one year above 2 billion RP. Then, a commissioner received a remuneration in one year ranging from RP 1 billion to 2 billion RP, and another person greater than RP 300 million to 1 billion RP.

Sperm Indonesia has paid a total salary or fees for seven commissioners reaching RP 11225,000,000 in 2024. Then, transport allowances for seven people amounting to RP 2,245,000,000, religious vacation allowances for seven people, having reached RP 962,000,000, and tantim for 11 people. 24,760,000,000.

Not only that, the Council of Commissioners also received other facilities in the form of Natura for six people as much as RP 111,000,000 and after the Post-Post-Post (cannot be owned) for seven people amounting to RP 2,290,000,000.

Assuming that each member of the Council of Sperm Commissioners in Indonesia receives the same remuneration, then the following nominal estimates obtained by each individual: Salary or fee: 1.6 billion IDR per year or 133 million IDR per month.

Transport allowance: RP. 320 million per year or RP. 26 million per month.

THR: RP. 137 million.

Tantim: RP. 2.25 billion per year or RP. 187 million per month.

Other installations in the form of Natura: RP. 185 million per year or RP. 15 million per month.

Ethlery insurance (cannot be owned): RP. 327 million per year or RP. 27 million per month. Han Revanda Contribute to the drafting of this article.

