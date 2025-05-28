ADEM YAVUZ ARSLAN *

From the presidential palace to Ankara to the diplomatic corridors in Brussels, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has a new chorus: Turkey needs a new constitution. Not for his own advantage, he insists, but for the democratic future of the country.

I don't believe it.

The last call to the constitutional reform of Erdoans, floated last week on his return from an official visit to Hungary, is excited in a familiar rhetoric. I have no desire to run again, he told journalists. It's not about me.

But Erdoan has already done similar insurance and broke them as often.

In 2009, he said that he would no longer run for Parliament. In 2012, he swore that it would be his last campaign for party leadership. In 2022, he labeled the presidential election of 2023, his last race. And earlier this year, he described in goodbye to the local elections of 2024. Turkish voters have already heard these words of adaptation and they know the following.

In reality, Erdoan prepares the legal bases for a fourth potential presidential position. The constitution of turkeys allows a president to serve only two mandates. Erdoan was elected for the first time in 2014, re -elected in 2018 and by constitutional logic should not have been eligible in 2023. But a constitutional overhaul of 2017, implemented under the emergency rule after a failed coup, was interpreted by the loyalist courts as a reset, effectively restarting its count.

There is a close legal escape: a president can only run a third time if Parliament calls for the first elections. Erdoan prefers to avoid this path and the political risks that accompany it. A new constitution offers a simpler solution. By proposing what he calls a civil constitution, Erdoan can reset the clock again, offering a clean legal slate, no required early election.

Let's be clear: this is not constitutional modernization. It is a strategic maneuver to prolong personal power.

Erdoan already exercises an almost absolute authority. Following the controversial coup attempt in July 2016, an event that many criticisms say have never been the subject of a fully investigation, he declared a radical state of emergency. Over the next two years, he reshaped turkeys in his image: to purge thousands of judges and prosecutors, closing the media, imprisoning opposition personalities and replacing checks and counterweights with loyalty and fear.

Today, the judiciary works less as a pillar of democracy and more as an extension of the presidency. Turkish courts regularly ignore the Constitution, challenge the binding decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and prioritize the political objectives of Erdoans concerning legal coherence.

Ironically, Erdoan's current efforts come despite the fact that the 1982 turkeys, imposed by a military junta, have already been revised several times. Key changes were made in 1987, 1995, 2001, 2004, 2007, 2010 and especially in 2017, when Erdoan used the post-coup climate to implement a presidential system which dismantled parliamentary power and centralized authority in the executive.

These changes did not know how to develop rights or deepen democracy. These were political instruments designed to put the opposition away and wrap the rule of the Erdoans. When the leader of the pro-Kurdish party, Selahattin Demirta, gained momentum in 2016, a constitutional amendment quickly raised parliamentary immunity, allowing the government of Erdoans to imprison it.

The 2017 transition to an executive presidency did not rationalize governance, it eliminated surveillance.

So why put pressure for another overhaul now?

Because even for a strong man, legitimacy is important. Erdoan no longer seeks to govern, he seeks to validate his continuous rule with the veneer of legality and the symbolism of democratic renewal. A new constitution offers both.

In a country where constitutional guarantees are ignored, judicial independence has collapsed and that international human rights decisions are flouted, the Erdoans engages in more free and more democratic charter rings. No constitution, also progressive on paper, can protect freedoms when people in power refuse to honor the rule of law.

Let us call this what it is: not a national reform project, but a campaign strategy. Erdoans speaks of withdrawing is not a farewell, it is a calculated feint.

The own citizens of the international community and turkeys would do well to see through rhetoric. This is not the constitution. This is the consolidation of power.

* ADEM Yavuz Arslan is a journalist with more than two decades of experience in political reports, investigative journalism and international conflict coverage. His work focused on the political landscape of turkey, in particular detailed reports on the 2016 coup attempt and its consequences, as well as wider questions linked to media freedom and human rights. He reported conflict areas such as Bosnia, Kosovo and Iraq, and carried out in-depth research on large-scale cases, including the assassination of the Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink. Arslan is the author of four books and has received journalism awards for his investigation work. Currently living in exile in Washington, DC, he continues his journalism through digital media platforms, including his YouTube channel, Turkish Minute, Tr724 and X.