Elon Musk says he is “disappointed” by “Big and Beau Bill” by Trump and what it means for Doge





Musk gives his opinion on Trump's budgetary bill

Elon Musk says that “Big and Beautiful Bill” by Trump Sape The work of Doge Team 00:31

Elon Musk says that he is “disappointed” by the price of the Bill on the domestic policy adopted by the Republicans in the House last week and strongly supported by President Trump. The billionaire who recently fell from the management of the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government, or Doge, made this remark during an exclusive distribution interview with “CBS Sunday Morning”.

“I have been disappointed to see the bill for mass expenditure frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not only decreases and undermines the work that the Doge team does,” said Musk.

Musk's comments seem to disagree with Mr. Trump, who defended the massive spending package. The legislation – which must still adopt the Senate – would extend the tax reductions of the signing of Mr. Trump 2017, would increase border security expenditure, would impose work requirements on tax credits with clean energy and to retreat.

The tax provisions of the package, entitled “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” after Mr. Trump's name for the bill, would increase the deficit by 3.8 billions of dollars by 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

“I think that a bill can be great or that it can be beautiful,” Musk told CBS News, “but I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion.”

Musk was an almost constant presence in the first months of the Trump administration, its Doge employees sweeping practically all government agencies to make general cuts – attracting Democrats and even certain Trump allies, as well as many legal challenges. Musk, which is also the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and the X social media platform, said that it would resume its involvement in the government.

See more of the interview with Elon Musk on “CBS Sunday Morning” on June 1.

More CBS News

David Pogue

David Pogue is a six -time winner Emmy for his stories on “CBS Sunday Morning”, where he has been corresponding since 2002. Pogue welcomes the Podcast CBS News “Unsung Science”. He is also a successful author of the New York Times, a five -time speaker Ted and a host of 20 scientific specials Nova on PBS. For 13 years, he wrote a technological chronicle of the New York Times every week – and for 10 years, an American scientific chronicle each month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/elon-musk-disappointed-by-trump-big-beautiful-bill-doge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos