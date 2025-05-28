The Pakistani army has a great war to fight while Imran Khan asks PTI to prepare for national agitation





While the Pakistani army is in shock from the Indian operation Sindoor, it would now find itself tangled in a greater crisis at home. Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, called for national agitation, which will not be limited to Islamabad. The proposed mass bustle follows several demonstrations of supporters of the PTI asking for the release of Imran Khan, which has been in prison since August 2023.

The message, transmitted by Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, clearly indicated it. “Start preparing for a mass movement; I will not call people in Islamabad, but we will launch the movement through Pakistan”, Pakistan Daily, The Express Tribune, said.

In an article on X, Senator Pti Ali Zafar, who went to meet Imran Khan on Monday, also shared that his party provided a national movement.

“Some very important questions have been discussed. Among them was a national movement for which the party should prepare and be well organized,” wrote the senator.

The struggle is more against the military establishment led by Marshal Asim Mnnir than against the civil government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which was supported by the deep state of Rawalpindi.

As the PTI shows in May 2023 after the arrest of Imran, it was the army which became the target of the demonstrators. It is of public notoriety that the army has planned to bring down the government led by Khan, prohibited the PTI and shone a coalition of the rivals of the former cricket player.

With a decision of the Supreme Court opening the doors of the PTI demonstrators to be judged before the military courts, the party and its leadership know well who is the real enemy. Bring, which has an ax to grind with Imran Khan, knows this very well too.

Mass movement, no surrender: ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

Khan's sister, Aleema, reiterated Khan's consistency by resisting any pressure, saying: “Imran Khan clearly indicated that even if he spends his whole life behind bars, he will not go to pressure”.

She also revealed that the former Prime Minister was refused the fundamental rights generally granted to regular prisoners.

Aleema underlined Khan's commitment to the fundamental values ​​of the party, citing him: “No matter the extent of torture, I will never accept the subjugation. I will not give in.”

He also clearly indicated that there was no space in PTI for unfair members, declaring that there was no room in the party for those who play “two sides of the counter”.

Aleema also spoke of the imprisonment of the wife of Khan, Bushra Bibi, describing it as a tactic to increase the pressure on IMRAN. “Even if I am kept in prison for life, I will not bow,” said Khan.

Why was the former Prime Minister Imran Khan imprisoned?

Khan was ousted from his duties by a parliamentary vote without confidence in April 2022 and was then arrested in August 2023.

After the arrest of Khan, for the Toshakhana affair, where he was sentenced to 3 years and disqualified from his functions, generalized demonstrations led by PTI broke out through Pakistan.

Although his sentence was suspended on August 29, he was arrested again in the figure case. In January 2024, he was sentenced to 10 years for having disclosed state secrets, which was canceled on June 3.

He had blamed the Pakistani army for having had a “personal resentment” against him. Since then, he has been vocal in his criticism of the Pakistani military establishment and the Coalition government of PML (N), led by Prime Minister Sharif.

The announcement of the Call for National Agitation by the PTI leader follows the party's mass demonstrations in search of Imran Khan in November 2024, when the leaders and supporters of the PTI flocked to the Federal capital and blocked the roads for days. The demonstrations have seen intense clashes between the PTI demonstrators and the security forces. Party leadership was finally forced to make a quick withdrawal.

Khan remains imprisoned due to other cases, including a 7 -year sentence linked to his marriage. The candidates supported by PTI won the most seats in February 2024, but were excluded from the power, the competitors formed a coalition government.

The bustle of the army is in the retrofot army

The Pakistani army, who is the de facto chief of the Islamic Republic, is on the backfoot after the Indian operation Sindoor.

In response to the attack by Pahalgam sponsored by the Pakistani establishment, Indian forces brought a blow to the Pakistani army, exhibiting its vulnerabilities.

First, a 25-minute precision strike destroyed nine terrorist camps linked to Lashkar-E-Taiba, Jaish-E-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, killing more than 100 terrorists, including Yusuf Azhar and Abdul Rauf Azhar.

Then, the advanced air power of New Delhi overwhelmed the aerial defenses of Pakistan, in the latter's strikes on Indian military facilities and civilians. In retaliation for the strikes of Pakistan, Indian counterattacks paralyzed its main military facilities like Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan.

Faced with military losses and economic tension, Pakistan, looking for a wild outing, said a victory and raised the army leader in the field marshal, a decision that was largely considered to be a self-promotion.

Even before the operation of India Sindoor, the army was already in the fire of civilians, in particular supporters of the PTI, and the popularity of Mining was decreased. Now, with the regime already stretched, it faces the prospect of another major confrontation on the inner front when the PTI launches its national agitation against the hybrid configuration of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Posted by:

Priyanjali Narayan

Posted on:

May 28, 2025

