What Narendra Modis on May 29 visit Bihar tells the ambition of the BJP survey, strategy

If the chief of the Congress Rahul Gandhi has already made four visits to the Bihar linked to the Poll this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not far behind. Modi should make his third trip in the state in 2025, arriving on May 29 to inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Jayaprayan International Airport Narayan and make a roadshow in the streets of Patna. The next day, he will go to the Rohtas district to address a large public gathering.

The next excursion takes place in the months following the two previous trips. On February 24, Modi was in Bhagalpur to publish the last phase of services as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) program. It was here that he welcomed the chief minister Nitish Kumar as “Ladla Minister of Ladla” (CM preferred) a term signaling both affection and political opportunity. But despite such praise, the National Directorate of the BJP has been considerably refrained from declaring Nitish as a chief ministerial candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Assembly elections, due in November.

A second visit, April 24, and two days after the terrorist attack in the Pahalgam of Kashmir, saw Modi Vow that the conspirators and the executors of this odious crime would be confronted with a remuneration “beyond their imagination”, stressing the strong anti-terrorist determination of his government before the polls.

The Bihar, long a citadel of the policy of regional social justice and focused on castes rather than in a bastion of Hindutva ideology, is now found at the epicenter of the ambition of the saffron as the ballot box approaches.

Since 1990, when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by Lalu Prasad Yadav has stopped the power of the congress, the State has oscillated between coalition permutations: the hegemony of the RJD until 2005, followed by Janata Dal of Nitish (United) to political dominance in November 2005.

Now, for the first time, the BJP is the sole party of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, having more than doubled its number of seats from 37 in 2005 to 80, in parallel with a proportional increase in its share of popular vote. In this context, Modi's engagement with the Bihar serves a double objective: Burnish his personal charisma and, more importantly, projects the BJP as the essential nucleus of power in Bihar.

Unlike the elections in 2020, in which Nitish was undisputed as the undeniable ministerial face of the NDA, the BJP has not yet explicitly approved the next competition. Instead, the Hindi-Heartland Bihara says that the BJP has never governed theater alone for a daring power game. Embarked by its increased legislative assembly force, the BJP is now assisted the pretension to primacy within the NDA in the state. He consolidates the banks of traditional votes and highlights his Hindutva references while simultaneously pulling Nitish's continuous partnership without giving in control of the story entirely.

The calculation of the BJP is both obvious and pragmatic. Nitish brings to the NDA a formidable coalition of voters women and those of the demography of the extremely backward classes (EBC) in which the JD (U) has built a large network of loyalty during the years of meticulously targeted social well-being. Programs such as the distribution of bicycles to girls, women of self-assistance and politically authorized communities at the EBC have cemented the reputation of its party as an architect of the benevolence of development.

Without Nitish printer, the alliance is likely to alienate a crucial electoral stamp. However, in this election, there remains a visible opacity concerning the way in which the BJP intends to reward its coalition partners once the ballots. Will the JD (U) keep its ministerial stations or will it still be overshadowed by the overvoltage of saffron? For the moment, this question remains unanswered.

The optics of Modi visits is meticulously calibrated. The unveiling of the new airport terminal is not simply an important step in infrastructure, but a symbol of the narratives of the BJP according to which under its management, the advantages of economic growth will be clearly visible in the daily life of citizens. Similarly, the lows of roads and public gatherings are used to strengthen the status of the Prime Minister as a man of the people and a chief who cares about it. These shows are carefully choreographed to generate media coverage, to rally the faithful of the party and point out to the indecisive voters that the BJP remains the party of momentum and modernity.

However, the electoral dynamics of the Bihar is never simple. State policy is imbued with castes calculations, regional loyalty and identity solidarity. While the BJP has succeeded in expanding its influence among the upper and medium -sized castes, the RJD and other regional parties continue to command loyalty among the substantial expanses of dalits, Muslims and Yadavs.

In this crucible, the JD (U) occupies a pivotal position: perceived as a more centrist alternative and oriented towards development with the rhetoric of somewhat aggressive social justice of the RJD, but ready for the alliance with the Hindutva agenda of the BJP. It was this balancing act that supported the remarkable political longevity of Nitish even if its alliance partners have changed several times.

As the elections approaches, the central question will be whether the personal popularity of Modi and the organizational machines of the BJP can overcome the rooted social equations which define the Bihar policy. Does the saffron juggernaut, embraced by its national mandate and supported by the charismatic attraction of Modi, translates its share of extensive voting in a pure and simple majority? Or will Ally JD (U) keep his bastion of social justice? Above all, the RJD-Congress-Left opposition block, strengthened by years of basic coalitions and caste, will strike over their weight?

In the coming weeks, while campaign rallies multiply and the electoral manifests are revealed, the real extent of Modi's influence in Bihar will be revealed. His third visit, culminating in the aerodrome ribbon cup ceremony and the mass rally, will serve both for calculating the cornerstone and a curtain resistance exposure designed to energize the electorate and to underline the determination of the BJP to govern the Bihar in his own terms. However, behind the theater hides a deeper investigation into the nature of the coalition policy in the greatest democracy of India: will the digital ascendant of the BJP further increase or will he find his ambitions of power tempered by the very allies that she sought to cultivate?

The answer remains enticing out of reach, suspended in the loaded air above the tentacular plains of the Bihar. As the elections in the Assembly get closer, one thing is certain: the competition will not simply decide who occupies the president of the chief minister in Patna; It will also establish the course of the regional policy of India in the coming years.

Posted on: May 28, 2025

