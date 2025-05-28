Trump's pardons highlight the withdrawal of the Ministry of Justice from cases of public corruption





Washington The evidence of the government against Scott Jenkins were convincing, including an infiltration video and other corroboration showing Jenkins, then the sheriff of the County Culpeper, in Virginia, accepting more than $ 75,000 in exchange for the authority of the forces of the law to local businessmen, as well as two special agents of the FBI Undercover FBI.

Jenkins' co-accused all pleaded guilty, and the jurors did not take long to condemn Jenkins last year, deliberating for about two hours before making him guilty for all the counts. When Jenkins was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March, the acting American prosecutor of the western district of Virginia said that he “had violated his oath and the faith that the citizens of the Culpeper County had placed him when he engaged in a cash program.”

But on Monday, President Donald Trump announced that he was forgiven Jenkins, calling him “victim of an overly zealous Biden justice ministry” who “does not deserve to spend a single day in prison”. This is part of a wider diagram for Trump, who, during the first months of his second term, pardoned at least four former support officials who were found guilty of financial irrecroetus.

Trump, who faced two distinct federal criminal cases which was abandoned after being re -elected in November, has long argued that he was the victim of the armament of the Ministry of Justice and the FBI, and it was sympathetic to those who make similar allegations, especially those who are politically aligned with him.

In February, Trump forgiven Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic Governor of Illinois, whose conviction he had commissioned in 2020, after being convicted of corruption. (Blagojevich attended the 2024 republican convention in support of Trump.) Trump forgave the former republican senator from the state of Tennessee, Brian Kelsey, in March, a little more than two weeks after a sentence of 21 months for a condemnation for fraud linked to the financing of the campaign. (The Republican colleagues of Tennessee implored Trump to forgive Kelsey, who thanked him for his prison release and said that God had used Donald Trump to save me.) Last month, Trump forgave the former Republican of Las Vegas City Council, Michele Fiore, who had been sentenced to harm after being sentenced. (Fiore had reached Trump's political career and benefited from her approval when she supported her false statements on electoral fraud in the 2020 elections.)

These four figures and their pardons are not the only proof of a ministry of justice exceeding cases of public corruption. In the first days of the administration, the Ministry of Justice also abandoned a campaign financing case against the former republican representative Jeff Fortenberry du Nebraska, who had put himself at the trial next month.

President Donald Trump talks to journalists from the White House Oval Office on January 30. SOMODEVILLA / GETTY Images File

The Trump administration has also decided to remove the corruption file against the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, who led several officials from the Ministry of Justice to resign.

Adams and Jenkins affairs, among others, are linked by the public integrity section of the Ministry of Justice. The division, which focuses on the dissemination of cases against officials accused of having violated the law, has shrunk in size and influence during the Trump administration. The FBI Washington field office closes a public corruption team that focused on federal corruption.

It is clear that this administration does not believe that the reduction of public corruption is a priority, said Stacey Young, a former official of the Ministry of Justice who founded Justice Connection, a network of former students of the Ministry of Justice trained in response to the overhaul of the Trump administration of the Ministry of Justice. To forgive a sheriff that has taken money for assistant badges is only the last of a series of actions that this president has taken to undermine any effort to hold the officials responsible for the public that they are sworn to serve.

The White House did not respond to a request for comments.

'Make Virginia again

We do not know how the Jenkins affair first made his way on the White House radar, but he found a donor at Ed Martin, the conservative activist that Trump initially charged the American lawyer's office in Washington before recently appointed the Advocate to the American forgiveness. Martin wrote on X that he was delighted that Jenkins was the first forgiveness since he took the position: Congratulations, Sheriff Jenkins: do great things and we make proud.

In a thread in which he thanked Trump for having forgiven Jenkins, Martin who is also director of the working group on the armament of justice services, he did not leave Maga.

Last week, Martin met the forgiveness of the White House, the Tsar Alice Marie Johnson, whose sentence to life perpetuity for a drug conviction made the shuttle during his first mandate. Trump then gave Johnson a complete forgiveness.

In an interview with Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, broadcast on Fox News this month, Johnson said that she would examine the cases of people who spent too much time behind bars, as well as the victims of the law, in the same way that our president was.

An official of the Ministry of Justice said that Martin was impatient to get involved in the Jenkins case after meetings with the White House and that he concluded and supported Trump's decision to deliver a forgiveness.

Jenkins had argued that he had been targeted because of his conservative policy, including his positions on immigration, firearms and covored locking. In his own note to determining the sentence, Jenkins' lawyers said that he “categorically retained his innocence”.

When Jenkins was the subject of an investigation, he and other sheriffs discussed the possibility of “flying to a secret place to see the laptop Hunter Biden, then having brought charges against Hunter Biden on the basis of all illustrated crimes,” wrote his lawyers in the sentence.

The government said Jenkins had Parjured at the trial, wrongly testifying that the co-owner Rick Rahim had given him a “commercial investment” because Jenkins had protected the logo “to do Virginia again” and that they were investing in shirts and red hats. The discussions on the “Make America Great Again” shirts only occurred after Rahim made payments in Jenkins, which were intended to help him restore his firearms, argued the prosecutors.

Last week, the prosecutors asked a judge to condemn Rahim, who pleaded guilty, at 27 months in prison, saying that Jenkins had made Rahim a “helicopter pilot” in exchange for bribes and had pushed his petition to restore firearms even if Rahim did not live in the county.

Prosecutors said recordings had captured Jenkins as part of the program in clear terms after being frustrated that Rahim was pushing for more favors.

I appreciate the support you give me, but you didn't do it for nothing. You have obtained a crime record, a clean slate to carry not only a firearm, said Jenkins in a conversation recorded in 2022, according to a legal file. We followed it by tightening you. Name another sheriff throughout the state of Virginia that would do this.

An Jenkins lawyer did not respond to a request for comments, and a message left to a phone number registered in Jenkins received no response.

Meanwhile, no more pardons for Trump supporters can be in progress.

Trump on Tuesday called two of the children of reality TV, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and told them that their parents would receive pardons for banking, tax evasion and conspiracy. One of their daughters, the star of reality Savannah Chrisley, spoke on behalf of the Republican National Convention last year and appeared more recently on a Fox News segment with Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

“When I saw, of course, what the president was going through, what I was going through was strangely similar,” said Savannah Chrisley in the interview.

Martin recently met the lawyer Peter Ticktin, who presented requests for forgiveness for the members of the Proud Boys and The Oath Keepers, as reported for the first time by Politico. While most of the defendants of January 6 obtained complete pardons, Trump initially commissioned the sorrows of certain members of the two groups of the far right, ending their prison sentences but by maintaining the condemnations and collateral consequences such as the deprivation of certain rights which accompany them.

There are many reasons of hope, Ticktin, who went to the New York Military Academy with Trump, told NBC News. No promise has been made about what would be done; This is not the way it works. We present it and then we hope the best. “”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/trumps-pardons-highlight-justice-departments-pullback-public-corruptio-rcna209202 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos