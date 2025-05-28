Jokowi was proposed as president of the PPP, considered an interior proximity

Jakarta, Kompas.com – The president of the Court of the UNI Development Party (PPP), Ade Irfan Pulungan, assessed that former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was an appropriate figure to lead the PPP.

This was transmitted by Irfan, responding to the most appropriate figure leading the party bearing the Kaaba from a certain number of external names which were to be the general president.

“I met him once (Jokowi), yes, I had a dialogue with him and I felt that there was an atmosphere of his mysticism towards this PPP party, his attention was there,” said Irfan speaking with Kompas.com on Tuesday (05/28/2025).

Irfan considered Jokowi to understand the history and development of PPP as a long part.

Consequently, he said that figures like Jokowi had the capacity to lead the party due to the background of long political and government experiences.

“Because he could have seen that this PPP celebration was an old party, yes. In the past in the era of the new order, PPP was one of the three parties, yes, in the era of the new order. Of course, he also observed and already knowing how PPP develops,” said Irfan.

“Of course, the figures like that I think pretty able “If the PPP is led by people who already have a long political experience, yes, and sufficiently long experience of his government to be able to lead a party,” he said.

The former main expert of the presidential staff office (KSP) is considered, the way Jokowi leads is synonymous with PPP values.

He also thinks that the Jokowilah figure is suitable to fix the state of the PPP.

“I think the figure of Pak Jokowi is suitable to direct the PPP so that there is an improvement, yes, there is a kind of update, yes, the transformation made by Mr. Jokowi with skillHim, with style“To be able to raise the PPP, even if it does not change the existing cultural tradition,” said Irfan.

The president of the PPP court also underlined Jokowi's communication skills with the Ulama and the leaders of the people.

He examined that Jokowi's alignments on public issues have been observed since the period of his administration.

“I think that the communication that Mr. Jokowi built with the academics, the leaders of the people were extraordinary and we recognized it, yes. Where he was, for example, made vice-president a clerk, Kyai Ma'ruf Amin, it was always a PPP figure, and we know the developments of public problems,” said the IRFAN.

“Obviously, for example, weighing the law in time it was adopted, on the right. So the alignments and attention that it remains public, I think it is reactive. Well, why does the PPP not give the opportunity to be led by Mr. Jokowi,” he added.



