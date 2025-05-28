Connect with us

Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani leaders meet in Lachin

President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev met the Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in Lachin to inaugurate the international airport of the regions.

According to the pro-government media WHATThe first plane to land at Lachin newly opened airport belonged to Sharif on Tuesday.

That day, Sharif was greeted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijanie Jeyhun Bayramov and Aliyev. WHAT indicated that the two parties held a meeting limited to Lachin, during which they discussed the expansion of economic and commercial relations, as well as cooperation in the fields of science, education and technology, as well as an exchange of students.

Aliyev and Sharif then held an extended meeting during lunch, but no details were reported.

On Wednesday, Erdoan met separately Aliyev to attend the opening ceremony of airports, without Sharif. During the ceremony, Aliyev and Erdoan cut a ribbon, while in turn, the symbolic keys to Lachin International Airport were presented to them.

It is the third Azerbaijan airport to be inaugurated with the participation of Erdoan since the end of the Second Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020 in September 2021, an airport was opened in Fizuli, while another was opened in October 2022 in Zangilan.