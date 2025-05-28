Politics
Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani leaders meet in Lachin
President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev met the Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in Lachin to inaugurate the international airport of the regions.
According to the pro-government media WHATThe first plane to land at Lachin newly opened airport belonged to Sharif on Tuesday.
That day, Sharif was greeted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijanie Jeyhun Bayramov and Aliyev. WHAT indicated that the two parties held a meeting limited to Lachin, during which they discussed the expansion of economic and commercial relations, as well as cooperation in the fields of science, education and technology, as well as an exchange of students.
Aliyev and Sharif then held an extended meeting during lunch, but no details were reported.
On Wednesday, Erdoan met separately Aliyev to attend the opening ceremony of airports, without Sharif. During the ceremony, Aliyev and Erdoan cut a ribbon, while in turn, the symbolic keys to Lachin International Airport were presented to them.
It is the third Azerbaijan airport to be inaugurated with the participation of Erdoan since the end of the Second Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020 in September 2021, an airport was opened in Fizuli, while another was opened in October 2022 in Zangilan.
According to the Azerbaid presidential office,, The construction of the airport in Lachin began four years ago is the highest altitude airport in Azerbaijan.
From policy to economy
After the ceremony, Aliyev and Erdoan saw the products produced in Dost Agropark, the first private agricultural complex established by Turkish and Azerbaijani investors in the regions of Nagorno-Karabakh and Zangezur.
WHAT said that during visualization, Aliyev said that Azerbaijan had invested more than $ 20 billion in the Turkish economy and was ready to invest $ 2 billion in the Pakistani economy. The work is currently underway on specific investment projects.
We believe that cooperation in politics, economics, energy, mutual investments, transport, defense, agriculture, information technology and other areas will develop more dynamically through joint projects and programs, said Aliyev.
During his speech, Aliyev also underlined the cooperation in defense, declaring that this is one of the important areas of our partnership.
Joint military exercises and military projects have strengthened the potential of our armed forces. Our military cooperation strengthens peace and stability in a large geography, he added.
In turn, Erdoan would have pointed out that the three countries are like three brothers fed by the same cultural climate and sharing common ideals.
We are more strengthening the links between our countries, which have a population of around 350 million inhabitants and an economy of 1 dollars. I would like to emphasize again that we support each step towards the transformation of our cooperation into a strategic partnership, said Erdoan.
According to WHAT, Sharif thanked Aliyev and Erdoan for their support during the last conflict between India and his country.
On Wednesday, Azerbaijan also commeted independence day to celebrate, Aliyev, Erdoan and Sharif all attended an official concert.
