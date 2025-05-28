Trump-Harvard compete. Here's what you need to know.





The oldest and most important university of the nation between the summer beaten and bruised months.

The Harvard community protests against Trump's policies on international students

The students, teachers and supporters of Harvard protested against the policies of President Donald Trump concerning the university and its international students.

The quarrel of the president of Washington Donald Trump with Harvard University has reached a fever field and that is only heating.

A few days after trying to ban the Ivy League school from enrolling international students a decision that a federal judge immediately blocked the General Services Administration led all federal agencies on May 27 to explore the means to reduce the remaining contracts with the university, according to a senior administration official.

Order is the last of a series of direct scales that the White House has taken in recent weeks in order to punish the Harvard community. The quarrel has intensified in the quasi-quatch, interrupting the main research trials, freezing billions of dollars in federal funding and causing multiple highdrawal proceedings.

Trump's patterns to target Harvard are complicated. He and the members of his administration strongly criticized the school and its Jewish president for having created an environment on the campus that the White House described as shore with anti-Semitism, because the demonstrations broke out in response to the War of Israel-Hamas.

However, the institution of Ivy League has long been a punch bag for conservatives, many of whom consider it a terrestrial zero for liberal ideology and activism. More recently, Trump has complained more and more energetic than Harvard is too many students from other countries.

This is where things are in Trump's crusade against Harvard.

International students rush

Harvard foreign students spent the last days of their spring semester mired in fear and uncertainty.

The Trump administration told them a week ago that they should be transferred to another institution or risk losing their ability to stay in the United States. The only thing that keeps this threat at a distance is an order from the Federal Court.

On May 22, the Ministry of Internal Security revoked Harvard certification to participate in the program of students' visitors and exchange, with the exceptional exception of the University to register international students. The change came into force immediately, just a week before many foreign students graduated, letting them rush to determine whether their diplomas would be compromised.

Harvard continued the next morning, accusing federal officials of having violated several laws. A few hours after the University filed its trial, a Federal Massachusetts judge made a temporary ban order.

The president also ordered Harvard on May 25 to hand over the “names and countries” of each international student registered at the university. The federal government already has access to this information via a database called Student and Exchange Visitor Information System.

Climbing of financing crashes

The other main front of the Trump administration battle with Harvard is on federal funding. Since mid-April, the White House has frozen billions of dollars of federal research grants for the school while characterizing punitive actions in response to Trump's concerns about the anti-Semitism of the campus.

The cessation of this money upset the university's research apparatus. Almost all the direct federal subsidies of the Harvard's School of Public Health were dismissed in May, according to the University. Among the dozens of funded research projects, there were studies related to cancer screening and pulmonary diseases.

The first major threat to Harvard financing occurred on March 31, when a working group of several federal agencies announced an examination of approximately $ 9 billion in school contracts and subsidies. Harvard leaders refused to comply with what they saw as an unprecedented list of the working group to revise hiring and teaching. In response, the Trump administration was $ 2.2 billion in the school's federal funding on April 14. Despite several requests, the administration has still not clarified in USA Today how this money breaks down.

The University filed an initial prosecution against the White House on April 21 to restore its federal funding.

During the weeks that followed, federal agencies judged Harvard inadmissible to new federal research subsidies, fired additional funding dollars and planned to reduce even more government support at school.

In an interview with NPR on May 27, Harvard president Alan Garber said that his university was not the only one to know whose researchers' scientific research had been paralyzed.

“Everyone takes advantage of the research work of universities like ours. And it is not only Harvard,” he said. “The types of changes that the administration has started and envisaged, which include deep cuts at the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation, will affect all research universities and will have a real impact on the ability of the United States to remain in the foreground of science and technology.”

Tax exemption status of the judgment

On May 2, Trump said that the internal in return for service “was going to take” Harvard tax exemption “. This unprecedented threat has become a major area of ​​concern for the school and a point of discord in one of its prosecution against the White House.

Unless a judge judges the illegal effort, the university could lose hundreds of millions of dollars, according to certain estimates.

As a rule, there is an apolitical process that IRS follows to strip non -profit organizations of their tax exemption status. The executive power is prohibited, by federal law, of influencing the audits and investigations of the IRS.

“There is no legal basis to cancel Harvardstax-EXEPTATUS,” said Harvard spokesman Jason Newton

What is the next step?

While many students and teachers from Harvard are on a break this summer, school lawyers will always fight against the White House in court.

The next hearing of the major court is fixed for May 29, when a judge is planning to extend his taking on Trump's attempt to prohibit Harvard from registering foreign students.

Legal procedures in the other Harvard proceedings, dispute that funding freezes and examining its tax exemption status, is planned throughout June. The judge in this case is the same. She was appointed by President Barack Obama.

Zachary Schermele is an education journalist for USA Today. You can reach it by e-mail to [email protected]. Follow it on x at @zachschermele and bluesky at @ zachschermele.bsky.social.

